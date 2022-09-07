WSU’s Stone ready to rock it against Wisconsin

Washington State defensive end Ron Stone Jr. lines up for a play during the first half of Saturday’s game against Idaho.

 Associated Press

PULLMAN — Washington State’s most prolific defensive player from the 2021 season spent most of fall camp and much of Saturday’s game against Idaho on the sideline.

That no longer will be the case for junior edge Ron Stone Jr., who is cleared to go full speed against No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison.

