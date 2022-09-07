WSU’s Stone ready to rock it against Wisconsin

PULLMAN — Washington State’s most prolific defensive player from the 2021 season spent most of fall camp and much of Saturday’s game against Idaho on the sideline.
That no longer will be the case for junior edge Ron Stone Jr., who is cleared to go full speed against No. 19 Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison.
WSU coach Jake Dickert said Stone had a minor injury issue during the summer and they wanted to make sure he came back fully healthy.
Stone was 100 percent on board with the slow process.
“At the end of the day, you want to make sure you’re healthy,” Stone said Tuesday. “Football’s not fun if you can’t play. I think it’s a smart decision that we made and we made it for my benefit.”
The first-team All-Pac-12 honoree was put on a “pitch count” against the Vandals and played fewer than half of WSU’s defensive snaps.
That gave more opportunity for WSU’s deep collection of edges to get more playing time. Brennan Jackson, Andrew Edson, Raam Stevenson, Quinn Roff and Lawrence Falatea all recorded at least one tackle or quarterback hurry against the Vandals.
They contributed to a WSU defense that racked up 12 tackles for loss, six sacks and four quarterback hurries.
“It’s always going to be a little different not taking as many reps as you’re used to, but it’s an opportunity for those younger guys and they attacked and I’m excited for them,” Stone said. “Me taking less reps gives more reps to someone else in that position who’s going to get more experience and ultimately help this team.”
Stone last season totaled 63 tackles (34 solo), 11.5 for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.
Dickert said Stone has gotten over the hump and he’ll be able to go the rest of the season as long as he stays healthy.
Pros back in Pullman
The Battle of the Palouse featured a surprise appearance from two former Cougars.
Offensive lineman Abraham Lucas and Liam Ryan are now NFL rookies with the Seahawks.
Lucas is listed as the starter at right tackle and Ryan was signed to Seattle’s practice squad.
The duo was on hand to raise WSU’s Ol’ Crimson flag and hang out with the team before the game.
Lucas and Ryan started a combined 84 games for WSU.
Movement in the NFL
In other NFL news, WSU’s best preseason performer — Jets receiver Calvin Jackson — was cut from the practice squad.
Jackson had two game-winning touchdown catches for New York before being demoted to the practice squad, then axed completely.
Left tackle Andre Dillard of the Eagles was placed on the injured reserve. Dillard reportedly suffered a broken forearm during a practice.
The earliest he’ll be able to return is Week 5 against the Cardinals.
Other Cougars who were cut after the preseason and now are on teams’ practice squads include receiver River Cracraft (Dolphins) and safety Dan Isom (Rams).