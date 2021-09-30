WSU’s Stone has an edge to him

When Washington State defensive assistant Mark Banker was asked this week to talk about junior edge rusher Ron Stone Jr., the first thing he said was, “Oh, I wish RJ was here now.”
That’s no surprise. Seemingly everyone likes being in Stone’s presence.
In this instance, however, Banker meant he was about to share his first impression of Stone when he met him last year, and the coach didn’t want him to take it the wrong way when he read it.
“He drove me crazy when I first came here, because he’s always talking,” Banker said. “It was always upbeat, it was always positive. But it’s loud.
“But you know what? He’s grown on me. I love the guy.”
If you’re a Cougar coach, it’s hard not to love Stone after his performance last week in a 24-13 loss at Utah.
On third-and-10 in the second quarter, coaches went to the four-edge look that’s proven so disruptive in recent weeks, and Stone quickly pushed back 313-pound left tackle Keaton Bills until, on the inside, fellow edge Willie Taylor Jr. barged into the picture and distracted Bills for a moment. Stone then pounced on quarterback Cameron Rising for a sack.
Later, on the first play from scrimmage of the second half, Stone lined up on the left side and scissored into the backfield to tackle running back Micah Bernard. This time he caused a fumble, recovered by defensive tackle Christian Mejia.
The Cougars (1-3, 0-2) try to end a two-game losing streak when they play California (1-2, 0-1) in a conference game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) in Berkeley, Calif. Cougars coach Nick Rolovich said Wednesday there’s “a good chance” quarterback Jayden de Laura and running back Max Borghi will be ready to play against the Bears.
As Banker, who coaches safeties, grew more familiar with Stone, he began to see the method to his verbosity.
“Sometimes, for me, I see athletes who talk a lot and it’s because they’re not confident,” he said. “They’re nervous or anxious or whatever. But no, it’s just him. He’s very gregarious. He’s a good team player. I hope he can continue to grow, which I’m sure he will, because he’s made a lot of plays. He really showed up this last game.”
Stone hails from an athletic, exuberant family in San Jose, Calif. His father, Ron Stone Sr., played 13 seasons as an offensive tackle for four NFL teams. One of Stone’s older sisters, Ronika, is a former University of Oregon volleyball player and holds the school record for career hitting percentage. Another, Ronna, threw the shot and discus for the Ducks’ track team.
“It’s a really competitive family and really energetic,” Stone told reporters Wednesday in Pullman. He speaks in a baritone, mostly straight-faced but unrelentingly upbeat. “My mom (Roxanne), whenever anybody meets her, it’s like, ‘Oh, I see where he gets it from.’ I kinda of grew up in high energy and I’ve kinda kept it going.”
It helped him emerge as a WSU team leader a couple of years ago. During spring drills this year, he moderated one of the Cougars’ wacky offseason Thursday news conferences.
On the field, “I’m going to get in your face and be a ‘Let’s go, let’s go’ type of leader,” he said. “I have that ability to be serious and stern, but I like to be more energetic and uplifting for the most part.”
That’s how teammates seem to be taking it.
“He make guys laugh,” WSU cornerback Chau Smith-Wade said. “He makes you comfortable that you’re on this team.”
These days, Stone’s on-field energy is augmented by added physical punch. An eight-game starter for the Cougars, the 6-foot-3 athlete said he’s gained 25 pounds, to 240, the past two years. That’s allowed him to “lean on guys and finish plays in different ways, because of that weight and being able to have more power.”
Stone ranks second on the team this year with 20 tackles, including 3½ for loss, and has contributed two pass breakups and two quarterback hurries.
“Love him, love him,” Rolovich said. “I feel like I’m a lucky man to be around him. He’s got such a bright future, not only footballwise but just who he is and what he can do in this world, as far as bringing people together.You can’t buy that, you can’t teach that. Some people just have that ability to connect with everybody and brighten up people’s days.”
WSU encourages fans to meet vaccination requirement early
PULLMAN — Washington State fans, who will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to attend the remainder of the Cougars’ football games this season, are being encouraged to take care of the matter before they arrive at the Gesa Field gates.
Kiosks will be set up for that purpose at the Compton Union Building (CUB), Beasley Coliseum, Cougville and four spots on the perimeter of the stadium, beginning three hours before kickoff.
Those stations will close at kickoff, and any further verifications must be done at the gates.
The requirements will begin with a home game Oct. 9 against Oregon State.
All spectators 12 or older will need to show proof of full vaccination or an FDA-approved negative coronavirus test taken within three days of the event. Fans younger than 12 will be exempt.
People are considered fully vaccinated if they’ve received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version) two weeks before the event.