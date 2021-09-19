PULLMAN — The shift in momentum wasn’t sudden, but it was drastic.
Washington State dominated the first 25 minutes, breezing downfield on its first three possessions and threatening to crush the psyche of an opponent still reeling from an early-season coaching change.
Then came a series of WSU setbacks that flipped the script entirely. Despite putting up the first 14 points, the Cougars lost their Pac-12 opener 45-14 to USC before a crowd of 24,714 on a drizzly Saturday at Gesa Field.
Cougars coach Nick Rolovich was asked to name what he considered the critical moment in the collapse.
Was it the squandered first-and-goal situation from the 1-yard line? Was it the defensive lapse just before halftime? Was it the mysterious leg injury that sidelined quarterback Jayden de Laura for most of the second half? Was it the return-game fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half?
Maybe all of the above, Rolovich said.
But it looked familiar. It was the fourth time in his seven-game WSU career that his team had lost despite leading by at least 12 points. The Cougars’ bitter defeat leaves them 1-2 heading into their first road contest against Utah this coming Saturday, while the Trojans (2-1, 1-1) have renewed spirits after a tumultuous week that saw the school fire coach Clay Helton and replace him with cornerbacks coach Donte Williams.
Abe Lucas, the Cougars’ standout senior offensive lineman, gave the team’s performance a scathing review.
“Compared to USC, we have a good initial punch but not really a chin,” he said, “and we don’t have stamina for later on. You hit him a couple of times and it’s great and everything is rah-rah. Then you get hit and you just fold — I mean, that’s the sign of a sad fighter.
“I’m not putting myself outside the team or anybody individually or anything like that. I mean, this was a team loss. But when bad things happen, how do you respond? It sounds cliché, but it’s basic bread-and-butter type stuff.”
The goal-line foible, consisting of an end-zone drop by Calvin Jackson Jr. and three futile running plays, marked the second time this season Wazzu had secured a first down on the 1 and failed to crack the end zone — despite not turning the ball over.
Yet that debacle didn’t immediately derail the train. On their next series, the Cougars drove 58 yards for de Laura’s second touchdown pass to Travell Harris, making it 14-0 midway through the second quarter. The first WSU drive had been a beauty, an 89-yard march that foregrounded de Laura’s animated leadership style.
But the narrative began to turn when USC true freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart, who had replaced injured starter Kedon Slovis early in the game, began to feel comfortable in his college debut. He directed a 93-yard drive capped by a gorgeous fourth-and-9, 38-yard touchdown pass to Gary Bryant Jr. to make it 14-7 with 32 seconds left in the first half.
Then the Cougars’ bad news began to proliferate.
De Laura came out of the locker room after halftime with a brace on his left knee, the result of a largely unnoticed second-quarter injury. Surprisingly, Rolovich replaced him with walk-on Victor Gabalis, meaning that (a) Game 1 starter Jarrett Guarantano was still nursing a sore knee and (b) Gabalis had somehow inched ahead of Camm Cooper in their duel for the No. 3 spot.
In any case, the Cougs’ hopes of starting the second half with fresh verve were undermined when Harris lost a fumble on the opening kickoff. That was the start of a disastrous third quarter in which the Cougars were outdone 28-0 in points, 11-0 in first downs and 172-2 in offensive yards.
Meanwhile, the quarterback carousel kept revolving. De Laura started feeling better and returned to the field for two series before the Cougs decided maybe that wasn’t such a good idea. Gabalis came back for two possessions and finally Cooper directed an encouraging late drive capped by a USC interception with 10 seconds left in the game.
Dart, with a methodical vibe that belied his youth, shook off interceptions by Daniel Isom and Armani Marsh to complete 30 of 46 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns. Towering USC receiver Drake London made 13 receptions for 170 yards and two scores.
For WSU, de Laura passed for 117 yards, Max Borghi rushed for 72 and Jackson tallied eight catches for 94 yards before leaving the stadium with an unnamed injury.
Afterward, Lucas could only continue with his boxing analogy.
“I think in that game we were a 30-minute team,” he said. “We came out swinging, we had them on the ropes, we had them where we wanted them. USC is a good team. We tried to put them away as much as we could. And then in the next half, it was just gone.”
Southern Cal 0 7 28 10 — 45Washington St. 7 7 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
WSU: Harris 12 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 6:03.
Second Quarter
WSU: Harris 7 pass from de Laura (Janikowski kick), 6:13.
USC: Bryant 38 pass from Dart (Lewis kick), :32.
Third Quarter
USC: London 5 pass from Dart (Lewis kick), 12:21.
USC: Bryant 3 run (Lewis kick), 6:16.
USC: Tuipulotu 0 fumble return (Lewis kick), 3:12.
USC: London 31 pass from Dart (Lewis kick), :46.
Fourth Quarter
USC: FG Lewis 34, 8:49.
USC: K.Ford 36 pass from Dart (Lewis kick), 6:12.
A: 24,714.
USC WSU
First downs 24 15
Total Net Yards 447 279
Rushes-yards 25-48 30-99
Passing 399 180
Punt Returns 2--1 2-28
Kickoff Returns 2-62 2-37
Interceptions Ret. 2-14 2-27
Comp-Att-Int 31-48-2 20-34-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 3-21
Punts 3-45.667 5-38.6
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-35 7-51
Time of Possession 29:43 30:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Southern Cal, Dart 6-32, Ingram 7-16, Malepeai 9-9, Bryant 1-3, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Slovis 1-(minus 10). Washington St., Borghi 13-72, Cooper 4-21, McIntosh 5-20, de Laura 3-1, N.Watson 3-0, Gabalis 2-(minus 15).
PASSING: Southern Cal, Dart 30-46-2-391, Slovis 1-2-0-8. Washington St., de Laura 10-19-1-117, Cooper 4-5-1-44, Gabalis 6-10-0-19.
RECEIVING: Southern Cal, London 13-170, Bryant 3-56, Washington 3-31, Krommenhoek 3-29, Joh.Jackson 2-12, Malepeai 2-6, Ingram 2-(minus 1), Manjack 1-42, K.Ford 1-36, Epps 1-18. Washington St., Ca.Jackson 8-94, Harris 7-49, Victor 3-24, Stribling 2-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.
USC 45, WSU 14
Stars of the game
DRAKE LONDON caught 13 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans, and true freshman JAXSON DART came off the bench to go 30-for-46 passing for 391 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. For the Cougars, JAYDEN DE LAURA went 10-for-19 passing for 170 yards and two scores before leaving with an injury.
Turning point
Trailing 14-7 as time waned in the first half, USC went for broke on fourth-and-9 and receiver Gary Bryant Jr. somehow got behind the WSU defense to catch a 38-yard touchdown pass from Dart with 32 seconds left.
Up next
The Cougars play their first road game of the season at 11:30 a.m. Pacific on Saturday at Utah.