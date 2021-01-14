For the second year in a row, a Washington State player was the second overall selection in the National Women’s Soccer League draft.
But this one never played for the Cougars.
Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, was taken No. 2 by the Washington Sprint on Wednesday, ending a would-be Coug career preempted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The 5-foot-10 forward has been expected to play as a true freshman in the fall, but the Pac-12 in August shelved its women’s soccer season through the end of the year because of the pandemic.
Rodman plans to acquire an agent, meaning she won’t be allowed to exercise a virus-related option to play for the Cougars if an impromptu spring season is scheduled.
Cougars coach Todd Shulenberger said Rodman informed him Sunday she would register for the draft.
“It was tough through the pandemic, but she’s been an open book all the way through — the first day I recruited her to the day she got here to the day we signed,” he said in a Zoom news conference. “There was nothing we were blindsided about. We talked ourselves through this processs. If you have a chance to be the second pick in the draft, you’ve gotta go for it.”
Two other Cougars were chosen in the third round as Wazzu tied with two other schools for the most players taken in the draft. Brianna Alger was tabbed by the Chicago Red Stars and Makamae Gomera-Stevens by the Houston Dash.
Both players plan to compete for the Cougars if there is a spring season.
Wazzu now has had five players drafted the past two years, another feather in the cap of sixth-year coach Shulenberger.
“It shows where the program’s at, where we’re headed,” he said. “It shows our commitment level across the board.”
Because of the pandemic, the NCAA is allowing draftees to participate in the postponed college season (assuming it takes place) during the spring semester and also the fall 2021 season rather than report immediately to their pro teams. Their deadline for deciding is Jan. 22.
Rodman, of Newport Beach, Calif., whose father is an NBA Hall of Famer whose celebrity status goes beyond basketball, had been deemed the heir apparent to Cougar luminary Morgan Weaver, who was drafted No. 2 overall last year by the Portland Thorns and started six games for that team in 2020.
Rodman signed with WSU in December 2019, becoming the most celebrated soccer acquisition ever for the Cougs, just weeks after they’d advanced to the semifinal round of the NCAA tournament.
Early last year, she scored nine goals in seven games to help the U.S. claim the CONCACAF U20 title in the Dominican Republic. She’s the younger sister of DJ Rodman, a sophomore on the Cougar men’s basketball team.
Alger, a 5-9 senior defender from Monument, Colo., was the 25th player drafted overall. She started all 24 games for the Cougars in 2019, making third-team All-Pac-12.
Gomera-Stevens, a 5-5 senior forward from Kapolei, Hawaii, was selected two spots after Alger. In 2019, she had five goals, including four game-winners, and five assists.
Through the 27th of 40 picks, Washington State and North Carolina were tied at three for the most players drafted. By the 33rd selection, UCLA had joined them.
The draft was preceded by several virus-related changes in format and parameters, including a decision to open the process to all seniors, whether they were registered or not.
“To be honest with you, I haven’t been able to get a full night’s sleep ever since we started talking about this whole thing,” Gomera-Stevens said. “I think it was Sunday when coach Todd brought all the seniors in the room to discuss the new rule. It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions, so the fact that it’s here and I heard my name being called — it makes the sleepless nights worth it, I guess you could say.”
