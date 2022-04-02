PULLMAN — Washington State unleashed its second-best hitting performance of the season and compiled a big ninth-inning rally, but not even that was enough to top Utah on Friday at Bailey-Brayton Field.
The Cougars tallied four runs in the bottom of the ninth and had the tying run on second base before Utes pitcher Ben Kibbe struck out freshman Elijah Hainline for the final out to preserve Utah’s 10-9 Pac-12 Conference win before 1,387 fans.
WSU (9-16, 1-9) racked up 15 hits but couldn’t overcome a six-run second inning by Utah (16-9-1, 3-4) in suffering its ninth consecutive loss.
“I just told our guys I was really proud of their spirit,” Washington State coach Brian Green said. “We’re going through a tough stretch right now. You’re down five runs in the ninth and just competitive at-bat after competitive at-bat. As long as we maintain that, good things are going to happen for us.”
The Cougars found themselves in a hole early after Utah piled up three home runs in the second inning for a quick 6-1 advantage. The Utes’ Alex Baeza started it with a three-run bomb over the right-field wall, followed by a solo blast by Dakota Duffalo and a two-run shot by Carter Booth.
“It was one of those things where (starter Cole McMillan) ran into a spot with three bad pitches and those guys did a really good job on it,” Green said.
McMillan settled in after his rough start, going 5⅓ innings, and the Cougars started chipping away at the Utah lead.
WSU’s Kodie Kolden — who had a leadoff double and scored the team’s first run in the first — added a two-run single in the third to cut the lead to 6-3.
Senior outfielder Collin Montez drove in a sliding Bryce Matthews with a double in the next inning and senior Jack Smith’s sacrifice fly scored Hainline in the fourth to make it a 6-5 game.
Kolden went 3-of-5 with a run and two RBI, while Montez went 3-of-5 with a pair of runs and two RBI as WSU’s biggest hitters of the day.
The two veterans have struggled from the plate this season, so it was nice to see them break out in WSU’s first home game in more than two weeks, Green said.
“I was really happy for those guys,” Green said. “Their average is creeping up all of a sudden.”
WSU continued to hit well the rest of the game, but struggled to produce runs. The Cougars left nine runners on base.
The scoring lapse allowed Utah to bump its lead back up once the Cougars went to the bullpen in the sixth. The Utes scored four runs the rest of the way — all coming with two outs — to build a 10-5 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.
That’s when the Cougars made it interesting.
Smith opened the inning with a single up the middle, then Matthews was hit by pitch. An out later, Kyle Russell walked to load the bases.
A Montez blooper to center brought home Smith and kept the bases loaded.
Then, senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake singled to right, driving in Matthews and Russell to cut the Utah advantage to 10-8.
Jake Meyer’s sacrifice fly scored Montez. That left Van De Brake on second with two outs when Kibbe picked up his second save of the year with a strikeout.
Reliever Micah Ashman (1-0) earned the win for the Utes, whose top hitters were Booth (four RBI) and Duffalo (three hits, two runs, two RBI).
The two teams play Game 2 of the three-game series at 2 p.m. today.
“I think it’s very easy right there (to fold),” Green said of the tense ending. “I think it says more about their mental toughness in the sense that every day is a new opportunity, and that’s what I told them.
“Our mentality right now is that we’re 0-1 against Utah, trying to get back to 1-1 at home, because that’s all that we can control.”
Utah 060 001 021—10 14 2
Washington St. 121 100 004—9 15 0
Sox, Ashman (5), McCleve (7), Maylett (7), Whiting (8), Kibbe (9) and Cop, Graham (9); McMillan, Hoeft (6), Liss (7), Grillo (8), Lee (9), Kaelber (9) and Cresswell, Meyer (9). W—Ashman. L—McMillan. S—Kibbe.
Utah hits — Frei 3 (2B), Duffalo 3 (HR), Booth 2 (HR, 2B), Baeza 2 (HR), Anderson, Clarkson, Kiernan (2B), Cop.
WSU hits — Kolden 3 (2B), Montez 3 (2B), Smith 2, Matthews 2, Van De Brake 2, Matthews 2, Hainline 2, Russell.
