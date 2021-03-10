Washington State junior right-hander Zane Mills was named the Pac-12’s pitcher of the week, it was announced Tuesday.
Mills allowed six hits and one unearned run in a career-high eight innings to pick up the win in the Cougars’ 6-1 victory Friday at home against Seattle. Mills (3-0) retired 13 consecutive hitters at one point. He is tied for the conference lead in wins, is second with a 0.42 ERA, third with 23 strikeouts and third in the nation with 21 innings.
WSU (9-2), which is off to its best start to a season since 2010, will travel to Seattle for four games starting at 1 p.m. Thursday against Seattle University at the University of Washington.
WOMEN’S TENNISWSU’s Bayerlova honored
Washington State senior Michaela Bayerlova was named the Pac-12 Conference’s player of the week in women’s tennis, it was announced.
Bayerlova went 1-1 in singles play this past weekend as the Cougars began conference action. She won twice Sunday, including in doubles with partner Hikaru Sato, as WSU upset then-No. 16 USC at home.