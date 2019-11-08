PULLMAN — Washington State placekicker Blaka Mazza, who is perfect in field goals and conversion kicks this season, made the 20-man semifinals Thursday for the Lou Groza Award, given annually to the nation’s premier kicker.

The sophomore from Texas has converted all 13 of his field-goal attempts, including one from 51 yards and another from 50, and is 41-for-41 in point-after kicks.

The finalists for the award will be announced Nov. 25, with the winner revealed during the College Football Awards Show on Dec. 12 on ESPN.

