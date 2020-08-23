Tay Martin, the Washington State football player who entered the NCAA transfer portal early last week, acknowledged on Twitter on Saturday that he’s headed to Oklahoma State.
The 6-foot-3 senior receiver said he’s transferring to be closer to his home in Louisiana, where he has a young daughter, Reign.
“The past 3 years have been life changing,” he wrote. “From an academic, athletic & cultural standpoint I’ve grown so much. To the fans, I’ll never forget the love you guys have shown & how you’ve embraced a bottom boy survivor from Louisiana.”
Martin made 143 catches for the Cougars, including 69 in a standout 2018 season. He has yet to redshirt.
Mike Gundy’s coaching staff at Oklahoma State includes a former WSU assistant, Kasey Dunn, the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.
Oklahoma State belongs to the Big 12, one of three power conferences that still plan to play this fall despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Cougars have shut down fall sports along with the rest of the Pac-12.