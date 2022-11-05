WSU’s hunt for elusive 2nd Pac-12 win continues

Washington State Cougars wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (88) makes a catch before running it into the end zone for a touchdown in a nonconference football game on Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

 August Frank

In many ways, Washington State (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) and Stanford (3-5, 1-5) are running parallel football seasons.

The two teams average exactly 23.6 points per game, tied for 11th in the Pac-12. Both teams have seen their running back rooms decimated. Each team has fallen to USC, Oregon and Oregon State and are trying to find some life in conference play.

