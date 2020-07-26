It doesn’t really matter what basketball environment Borislava Hristova is placed in.
“The court, the basket, it’s the same,” said the Bulgarian scoring sensation and Washington State graduate, “wherever you go in the world.
“So I just tried to keep doing what I had been for 14, 15 years.”
The native of Varna starred overseas, collecting an armful of team MVP accolades and tournament medals as a club player and junior national team captain.
When she ferried her talent about 6,000 miles to the west, it became decidedly clear she could play in just about any venue, or country.
Now — with four All-Pac-12 nods and seven school records, including the all-time scoring title — “Bobi Buckets” will return to Europe to launch her professional career, beginning in Poland with AZS AJP Gorzów Wielkopolski.
“I want to build a resume, I want to make a name in Europe,” Hristova said recently by phone from her family’s home in Bulgaria. “It was a good fit, and some of the best players are in that league. The team has a great history and this year, they have the bar high.
“It’s a new league, a new continent and new competition, so it’s going to be hard.”
But it was all the above when Hristova commenced her Cougars career in 2015, and look how that turned out for the 6-foot forward, who’s become an instant legend. In the school’s women’s hoops history, she’s the only one to collect an all-league honor four times, and ranks 11th on the Pac-12’s all-time scoring list. She was crafty and versatile, an offensive conductor who could fill it up from wherever.
Hristova, who averaged 17.4 points and 4.3 rebounds in 127 games, toppled Jeanne Eggart’s 38-year-old scoring mark in January. Hristova’s scoring total of 2,269 points is No. 1 at Wazzu, male or female.
It’s no wonder she got her nickname — a clever play on the common moniker for “Borislava,” voiced often around her scenic homeland by the Black Sea.
“When I first came to campus, I would’ve never thought that would happen, but the years started going, and the last two years, people started telling me, ‘You’re getting close to that record,’” said Hristova, the only Cougar with more than 2,000 points and 500 rebounds. “I’ve always known I can score it, but I never wanted to score just to get a record. I wasn’t trying to reach it, I just kept playing the way I do.”
Hristova has been in Bulgaria since mid-June. She had to quarantine for two weeks because of coronavirus travel orders, but has since been practicing twice daily at her local gym in Varna — “sometimes I end up there all day,” she said.
In reacclimating to the European brand of hoops, with a focus on ball-sharing and play-calling, Hristova has been training with her old club team, Cherno More Odessos, and working out with a group of Bulgarian men’s national team players.
“It’s good competition,” she said. “I’m trying to run with them, doing a lot of ballhandling things, shooting. ... I probably forgot the European style a little, but I’m getting back into it.”
Pac-12 play had taken a year’s worth of adjustments too before Hristova figured it out, ditching some old habits and gaining the resolve to meet the Cougars’ sometimes daunting competition head-on.
“Everything was so new to me — the league, the intensity of the game. I had to toughen up,” she said. “I just tried to give it my best and learn from people.”
It didn’t take the all-conference true freshman long to adapt, or bounce back as a two-time Cheryl Miller Award nominee after a season-ending ankle injury sustained as a sophomore. Aside from her numerous on-court exploits, she became fluent in the English language, and welcomed the chance to tour the States.
Her only regret? Missing out on the NCAA tournament.
“There were a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “I take responsibility in that. I think I could’ve done better in a lot of areas. But now I’ve learned a lesson. I can take this, and be better where I go next.
“Coming back here, it’s like, ‘OK, now I’m good at this,’ so I’m going to keep pushing myself.”
Hristova, who projects as a wing professionally, tentatively will set out to Gorzów Wielkopolski in September. She’ll be appearing in Europe’s No. 2 league, EuroCup, and will be joined by fellow former NCAA standouts Cheridene Green — a forward from Tennessee — and point guard Kathleen Doyle, the Big Ten’s reigning MVP out of Iowa.
“I’ve played against (Green),” Hristova said. “There’s a lot of exciting players coming in. I think we’ll build a good team and compete.”
Hristova was no stranger to major conference competition at WSU, which always put out grueling schedules. Also familiar will be many of the faces she sees on European hardwoods. Hristova competed against various Polish or EuroCup-level players with the Bulgarian national team.
“Poland is kind of known for (good basketball),” she said. “They have a lot of WNBA players, a lot of internationals. It’s a job, you know, you have to show results. At the same time, it’s fun, and I’ve been doing well for a long time. So why change the approach?”
Hristova wasn’t taken in April’s WNBA draft, after which her agent compiled a list of her top prospective rookie destinations.
Gorzów appealed, considering it’s been a Polish League and EuroCup contender in recent years, with a deep and seasoned registry of talent, some of which was familiar to her on the international level. Hristova knew she could hone her game there, signaling a first pro step taken toward the WNBA.
“I’m excited to play with more experienced players. I think it’ll be good for me to learn from them, absorb their knowledge and hopefully show some other skill sets of my game,” Hristova said. “I’m known for scoring, but there’s some aspects I haven’t really shown. I love passing — that’s something I want to emphasize.
“I’ve always had to score, but now I’ll get my teammates open and show a different part of my game.”
It’s again a new language, continent, team and style of play for Bobi Buckets, but she’s been in a similar situation before. And how’d that go?
“Just keep doing what you’ve been doing, work hard, and things will work out,” she said. “My family and coaches, I want to make them proud. Personally, I want to achieve my goals.”
OF NOTE — The WNBA began Saturday, and former three-year WSU letterwinner and longtime coach Shelley Patterson will be an assistant with the New York Liberty.
Patterson, who played for the Cougars from 1981-83, has worked for seven different WNBA teams, including a 10-year run with the Minnesota Lynx. She’s also had stops in Houston, Indiana, Phoenix and Seattle, among others. She started her coaching career in 1989 at Indiana State.
