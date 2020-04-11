WSU’s Henson enters NCAA transfer portal

Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-ReviewWashington State forward Daron Henson (left) has decided to play elsewhere, putting his name in the NCAA transfer portal, it was reported Friday.

Sharpshooting Washington State forward Daron Henson apparently will look to play elsewhere, according to a post Friday from VerbalCommits.com, which indicated he has put his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Henson, a recruit of former coach Ernie Kent, played in just 10 of the Cougs’ 32 games under first-year coach Kyle Smith. He primarily was employed as a spot-up shooter, and relied on little for defense.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound Henson, who will play his final season as a graduate transfer, started his career at Utah State before transferring to Salt Lake Community College.

His best games as a Coug came Jan. 11 at Stanford — when he sparked WSU with 12 points, shooting 4-of-6 from 3-point range in 19 minutes of action — and 12 days later at Colorado with a 13-point night, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc.

