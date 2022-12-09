Daiyan Henley continues to garner attention, just this time on a national scale.
The Washington State linebacker and Nevada transfer was the Cougars’ lone pick to the All-Pac-12 teams released by the Associated Press on Thursday.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 4:18 am
Henley was a unanimous selection on the first team, one of seven overall and three on the defense who made the ballot in voting conducted by media who cover the conference.
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams was the unanimous choice as player of the year, and he also was named newcomer of the year.
Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors.
Henley, who no doubt was in the running for the defensive trophy, is the first Cougar linebacker to earn first-team honors since Will Derting in 2003.
The senior enters the LA Bowl on Dec. 17 against Fresno State second in the Pac-12 in tackles (106), third in tackles for loss (12), tied for first in forced fumbles (three) and also has two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Henley also made an impact on special teams, catching a fourth-down pass from punter Nick Haberer for 36 yards in the Apple Cup. His six special teams tackles were a team high.
