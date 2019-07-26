Washington State redshirt sophomore wide receiver and kick returner Travell Harris was included in the 2019 Paul Hornung Award watch list, the Louisville Sports Commission announced Thursday, and Washington State redshirt junior punter Oscar Draguicevich III was named to a watch list for the Ray Guy Award, the Augusta Sports Council announced recently as well.
Harris is one of 44 players named to the watch list for the award given to the most versatile player in major college football. Former WSU running back Jamal Morrow was named to the same watch list prior to the 2017 season.
Draguicevich III is one of four punters from the Pac-12 Conference named to the award watch list given to the nation’s top collegiate punter. Draguicevich III was named to the same list prior to last season.
WSU’s Harris, Draguicevich make lists