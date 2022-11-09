No Pac-12 Conference freshman has more tackles this season than Washington State safety Jaden Hicks.
In WSU’s 52-14 win Saturday at Stanford, Hicks made six stops, delivered a quarterback hurry and scooped up a fumble for a 17-yard touchdown.
No Pac-12 Conference freshman has more tackles this season than Washington State safety Jaden Hicks.
In WSU’s 52-14 win Saturday at Stanford, Hicks made six stops, delivered a quarterback hurry and scooped up a fumble for a 17-yard touchdown.
The outing was enough to earn him Pac-12 freshman of the week honors, it was announced.
“I’m just blessed and grateful,” Hicks said. “That was my first one, so hopefully many more to come.”
The fumble return touchdown was the team’s first since Kainoa Wilson pounced on a fumble in the end zone in 2018.
Hicks stands second on the team and No. 12 in the conference with 58 tackles. Most of the players ahead of him on the list are seniors, including teammate Daiyan Henley at No. 2 with 85.
The honor was the second weekly freshman honor for the Cougs after running back Jaylen Jenkins earned the title after his 130 rushing yards and 54 receiving yards at No. 6 USC on Oct. 8.
Earlier this season, Hicks was named a midseason freshman All-American by College Football News.
LT Kingston out for season
WSU learned it will be without left tackle Jarrett Kingston, arguably its best lineman, for the remainder of the season.
The junior from Anderson, Calif., sustained a lower body injury Saturday at Stanford.
“The biggest thing I want to say about Jarrett is he’s been a warrior,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “I’m disappointed for him because he’s worked so hard to get to this point. I firmly believe Kingston is an all-conference offensive lineman.”
Dickert said the new starter at the position likely will be either starting left guard Christian Hilborn, starting right guard Grant Stephens or reserve tackle Jack Wilson, a former Idaho basketball player.
It also might mean a return to the lineup for tackle Ma’ake Fifita, who was moved to the bench by the rise of freshman right tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe.
“We’ll be ready to move some things around and (bring the) next man up and we’ll be ready to accept the challenge,” Dickert said.
Trainer’s room
In other injury news, the Cougs are hoping for a full return for Jenkins this week although he won’t be cleared until later in the week.
Veteran receiver Renard Bell also was spotted running routes, although he’s still one or two weeks out from returning to regular field work, Dickert said.
“I don’t know if Renard was supposed to be doing that,” Dickert said, laughing. “He’s out there, he’s a competitor, he’s showing what he can do. He’s (doing) well on his progression.
“Sooner than later, Renard will be back.”
Safety Jordan Lee, meanwhile, will be a “game time decision” this week.
Bell has missed the past three games, and Jenkins and Lee went down Oct. 27 against Utah.
Next up
WSU (5-4, 2-4) hosts Arizona State (3-6, 2-4) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Pac-12 Network) for Family Weekend. A win will clinch bowl eligibility for the Cougs.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.