Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon and soccer All-American Morgan Weaver were named the 2019-20 recipients of the Pac-12 Tom Hansen Conference Medal, it was announced Thursday. The Tom Hansen Conference Medal is awarded annually to each member institution’s outstanding senior male and female student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.
Gordon, from Pacifica, Calif., had a WSU and Pac-12 single-season record 5,579 yards. He also set school and conference single-season marks for passing touchdowns (48), total offense (5,559) and completions (493) en route to being named second-team All-Pac-12. Gordon also led the country in passing yards per game (429.2), 300-yard games (12), 400-yard games (9) and was second in yards and passing touchdowns.
Gordon was a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s best quarterback. He signed as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks after the NFL draft. Off the field, Gordon volunteered at WSU Athletics annual holiday celebration with local children, as well as volunteering with Habitat for Humanity. He is scheduled to earn his degree in social sciences later this summer.
Weaver, from University Place, Wash., finished her career as the WSU’s second-leading scorer having netted 43 goals and tallying 98 points. Only the second All-American in program history, Weaver led the Cougars to their first College Cup in 2019 after posting a career-best 15 goals, the third most in a single season and the most for a Coug striker in the past 26 seasons. Weaver also has been a part of the U-23 U.S. Women’s National Team and earned the program’s first invite to a senior national team training camp in December.
Weaver became the highest draft pick in program history after being selected with the second overall pick by the Portland Thorns in January’s NWSL draft. Weaver, who is on track to earn a degree in humanities this summer, volunteered her time at WSU Athletics events as well as the Eastern Washington Special Olympics basketball tournament.
WOMEN’S SOCCERBig Sky unveils 2020 schedule
Idaho’s women’s soccer team will open Big Sky play Oct. 2 at Southern Utah, it was announced.
The conference still will play a single round-robin of nine contests, but the regular-season champion will earn the automatic bid into this year’s NCAA tournament. The Presidents’ Council earlier this year decided to not continue the league tournament because of budget cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Vandals will start the season with two road matches, and will conclude the campaign with home matches Oct. 25 vs. Eastern Washington, Oct. 30 against Idaho State and Nov. 1 against Weber State. Times for the matches still are to be determined.
Idaho’s Big Sky schedule
Oct. 2 — at Southern Utah; 4 — at Northern Idaho; 9 — Portland State; 11 — Sacramento State; 16 — at Northern Colorado; 18 — at Montana; 25 — Eastern Washington; 30 — Idaho State; Nov. 1 — Weber State.