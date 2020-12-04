Former Washington State basketball scoring sensation Robert Franks has reached a deal with the Orlando Magic, as announced by the franchise Thursday.
The 6-foot-7, 255-pound forward, who earned first-team All-Pac-12 accolades as a senior in 2018-19, played in 36 games last season for the Greensboro (N.C.) Swarm and Stockton (Calif.) Kings of the NBA’s G League. He averaged 17.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, logging 32.2 minutes in each contest.
Franks appeared in 110 games, 56 starts, in four years as a Cougar. In his final season, he posted averages of 21.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, leading the conference in the former. He shot 40.5 percent from distance and 84.8 percent from the free-throw line.
He went undrafted out of Pullman, and signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets before being acquired by Sacramento and sent to its developmental affiliate in Stockton.
The terms of his deal have yet to be announced. Franks will wear No. 22.