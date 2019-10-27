WSU’s Elleby checking off the right boxes

PULLMAN — Last season, Charles James “CJ” Elleby broke a Washington State men’s basketball freshman scoring record set 45 years ago.
In any number of ways, he poured in 471 points to overtake Steve Puidokas for the top spot, averaging almost 15 points per outing en route to becoming an 18-year-old NBA draft prospect — a phenom for those Cougar faithful that haven’t had a lot to cheer for as of late.
For that and more, it’s why the poofy-haired, hardwood-gliding, 6-foot-6 small forward is a rare breed on the Palouse.
Of course, he’s from enemy territory too.
“At first, my dream school was U-Dub,” Elleby said. “I grew up in Seattle, so that’s what I looked to.”
It’s not so often a Division I-caliber athlete is offered by a “dream school,” then turns it down for a rival. Elleby’s situation was especially unique, considering the historical discrepancy in hoops success between Washington and WSU.
Judging by his rapid maturation into a All-Pac 12 freshman selection last season, and now one of the league’s best and a player on the Julius Erving watch list, it’s safe to say he’s carved out the right path, which happened to be in rural eastern Washington, away from the “distractions” a metropolis might generate.
“I felt the love from the staff, I felt like I could grow here, focus on what I’ve got going on in this moment, come in and make an impact,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest thing — just being able to contribute right away. Obviously, I found that.
“Basically, I just didn’t feel the love from (Washington).”
Elleby, a former All-USA Washington player for Cleveland High School of the talent-laden Metro League, provides stability for a Wazzu team entering its first season under coach Kyle Smith, who’d recruited Elleby during his time guiding the University of San Francisco.
It means an adjustment to the game. Former coach Ernie Kent, who was fired in March, prided himself as an offensive connoisseur. Elleby, whose crafty moves in transition fashioned abundant scores or chances for others, fit right in.
Smith’s more about the defense, fundamentals and rebounding, the latter of which Elleby has a leg up on. He was top- 10 in the conference last year at 7.1 boards per game, and his length created a knack for shot blocking.
So Smith undoubtedly was “tickled” when Elleby decided to pull out of the NBA draft pool after testing the waters in the spring, and return to WSU for his sophomore season.
“I’m gonna sit down with him before we start the season, kinda get him some comparisons of other guys going into their sophomore years, that had good sophomore years, to see where he’s at,” Smith said.
Broadly speaking, he’s in a good spot, according to NBA personnel who “thought I could be a professional someday,” Elleby said.
Between March and May, Elleby worked out for six NBA teams. He was told his “shot mechanics” and ballhandling needed “tightened up.” That learning experience, he said, will pay dividends.
In May, Elleby fine tuned his game at the inaugural NBA G League Elite Camp, where he played alongside notables like the 7-6 Tacko Fall — now of the Boston Celtics — and former teammate Robert Franks, who he’ll now replace at the top of opponents’ scouting reports.
“We shared the court and got to stay together in a hotel again,” Elleby said of Franks, the Pac-12’s leading scorer last season at 21.6 points per game. “We definitely had a good time. By then, I’d been on the road for two weeks, so it was tough mentally to push through. But I learned so much being able to compete with those players in that environment.”
In a three-day span, he averaged 5.5 points per game while shooting 33 percent. Afterward, his stock hadn’t increased — he wasn’t forecast by mock drafts to be selected. That’s when he sat down with Smith. The two had a reassuring conversation, and Elleby knew he could boost his all-around game under a coach who predicates his teams on just that.
“What stuck out to me was just (Smith’s) support; he wasn’t pressuring me to make any decisions, and he let me figure out what I wanted to do,” Elleby said. “It was a comfortable choice for me, and I was very comfortable in Pullman already — I love it here.
“I felt like not everyone was convinced I belonged (in the NBA), and I felt like I had more to prove.”
It’s what he’d done at Cleveland, when he broke out as a sophomore captain after a freshman year of “struggles off the court.” He guided the Eagles to State, where he squared off against notables like former Huskies star Jaylen Nowell, now of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“Sophomore year was a turning point,” he said. “That’s when I started really competing at a high level.”
As a youth, Elleby’s competitive basketball spirit ran adjacent to his passion for swimming. He and his siblings often gathered and raced at a swim club in Seattle’s Normandy Park. At age 16, he followed in his older brother and sister’s footsteps, and got a job as a YMCA lifeguard.
But mostly thanks to his father, Bill — a former Cal guard in the late-1980s/early-1990s and longtime staffer for various hoops organizations — basketball took a front seat.
And like his decision to enroll in Pullman and return for at least another year, Elleby’s sure he’s made the right choices.
“I know the level I can play at every night,” Elleby said. “I have high expectations for myself. That’s always something I had growing up.”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.