Washington State freshman Jaylen Jenkins runs the ball past several defenders during an Aug. 8 practice at Rogers Field. Jenkins will see plenty of time in the backfield as the Cougars play Idaho on Saturday.
Washington State offensive lineman Christian Hilborn, right, will get the start Saturday against Idaho.
August Frank/Tribune
Washington State freshman Jaylen Jenkins runs the ball past several defenders during an Aug. 8 practice at Rogers Field. Jenkins will see plenty of time in the backfield as the Cougars play Idaho on Saturday.
PULLMAN — When asked if there was one guy who the coaches were most happy about when they put together their Washington State football depth chart, coach Jake Dickert didn’t hesitate.
“I think it was Christian Hilborn,” the coach said of his freshman left guard.
Dickert on Tuesday addressed the team’s depth chart ahead of WSU’s season kickoff against border rival Idaho at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Gesa Field.
The depth chart answered some questions about position battles through fall camp but still left some unanswered.
One question it did resolve was who the starter will be at left guard. Hilborn impressed enough this month to get the nod.
“I think that was just a happy moment for me in knowing we’ve had a lot of talks with Christian,” Dickert said. “We’ve talked about his mentality, his makeup, his work ethic, and I think he’s responded to every challenge we’ve provided him.”
Free safety was another tight position battle and the chart lists the starter as junior Sam Lockett or freshman Jaden Hicks.
There were several other ors on the list, like at backup quarterback where it’s John Mateer or Xavier Ward; backup running back where it’s between Djouvensky Schlenbaker, Jaylen Jenkins and Kannon Katzer; and tight end, where Billy Riviere tops a list of four players.
Dickert said many of those spots will come down to who plays the best on game days.
“There’s a lot of things you can see in scrimmages … but those positions will be decided on Saturdays,” Dickert said.
The first-year coach said junior Nakia Watson and Jenkins will get much workload in the backfield and Riviere has “really proven himself as a staple we can use” at tight end, although Andre Dollar, Cameron Johnson and Moon Ashby also will see time.
WSU’s Air Raid offense will make use of a plethora of receivers, so there was no surprise that nine made the list. The starters there will be De’Zhaun Stribling at X, Renard Bell at H, Lincoln Victor at Y and Donovan Ollie at Z.
Coug fans will be relieved to see edge Ron Stone Jr. penciled in on the defensive line after the junior was limited for much of camp, although how much he plays against the Vandals remains to be seen.
The starter at quarterback is, of course, sophomore transfer Cameron Ward.
Six named team captains
The players voted and the results are in: WSU’s 2022 team captains are Bell, Victor, offensive lineman Konner Gomness, edge Breannan Jackson, Stone Jr. and nickel Armani Marsh.
NFL teams cut former Cougs
As NFL teams cut their rosters from 80 players to 53, several former Cougars were left looking for new homes.
The biggest surprise might have been the Jets waiving receiver Calvin Jackson, who had two game-winning touchdowns in the three-game preseason.
Jackson had the go-ahead touchdown Saturday on a 5-yard pass from Chris Streveler with 22 seconds left in a 31-27 win against the Giants. Earlier in the preseason, he had another 5-yard scoring grab from Streveler with 16 seconds remaining in a 24-21 win against the Eagles.
Streveler, who previously was in the Canadian Football League, who helped lead the Jets to an undefeated preseason, also was cut.
Other Cougars who were waived include Browns receiver Easop Winston, Dolphins receiver River Cracraft, Cardinals quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, Steelers running back Max Borghi, Rams safety Dan Isom and Seahawks offensive tackle Liam Ryan.
The Patriots added defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to the reserve/suspended list for an unknown reason.
The Cougars who were cut could still be picked up by another team or added to a practice squad this week.