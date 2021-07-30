WSU’s de Laura found not guilty on DUI charge

Jayden de Laura was found not guilty of misdemeanor DUI charges Thursday and expressed sorrow in a lengthy letter posted to his Twitter account later in the day — the Washington State quarterback’s first public comments since the incident.
In February, de Laura was arrested by Pullman police on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI charges after going the wrong way on Thatuna Street and driving through a stop sign in the College Hill area of the WSU campus. De Laura failed a sobriety test and refused a Breathalyzer, Pullman police said.
“I am very grateful for today’s verdict which found me not guilty of DUI,” de Laura wrote. “I want to thank all those who supported me throughout this very difficult time, from my teammates, coaches, attorneys and especially my family. While I do feel mildly vindicated by today’s verdict, I recognize that I made some poor choices on the night in question. I, and I alone am responsible for those choices.
“I also recognize that I have let a lot of people down here at WSU and also understand the tremendous trust and responsibility that has been placed upon me.”
De Laura appeared before Judge Pro Tem Doug Robinson in Whitman County District Court. The quarterback, who started all four games during WSU’s shortened 2020 season, was suspended for the February incident, which forced him to miss spring camp. De Laura was reinstated after camp and is set to join his teammates for preseason workouts, which will begin Aug. 6 in Pullman.
In his statement, de Laura said, “I will never take that for granted and I will work each and every day moving forward to earn back the trust from the entire Cougar Nation so I can flourish here at Washington State University both academically and athletically.
“I want also to thank the Pullman Police Department, the Pullman Prosecuting Attorney and the Judge. I was treated fairly throughout this entire process. The officer that night showed tremendous respect and professionalism and I will forever be grateful for how he treated me. I will not be making any further comments about this incident, all questions related to this case may be directed to my attorney.
“Now, I just want to get back to being a student-athlete here at WSU and work my hardest so that we have a successful 2021 season.”
De Laura rejoins a three-man quarterback race that includes Tennessee graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano and returning junior Cammon Cooper, who played in two games last season while backing up WSU’s starter.
De Laura showed WSU fans a glimpse of what he is capable of last season, completing 78 of 129 passes (60.5 percent) for 886 yards and five touchdowns, also rushing for two scores. The first true freshman to start a season opener at WSU, de Laura was named the Pac-12’s freshman of the week after contributing three touchdowns to the Cougars’ 38-28 win Nov. 7 at Oregon State.
But the Honolulu native was mistake-prone at times, throwing four interceptions and losing a fumble in WSU’s 38-13 loss Dec. 6 at USC. After throwing four touchdowns and one interception in his first two starts, de Laura threw for one score and had three picks in the final two games.
Harris named to Hornung watch list
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington State redshirt senior receiver-kick returner Travell Harris was one of 57 players named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list, it was announced by the Louisville Sports Commission.
Harris is a two-time All-Pac-12 pick, earning an honorable mention selection in 2020 after finishing fifth in the conference in all-purpose yards per game (146.5), seventh in receptions (29) and in receiving yards per game (85.0), and was 11th with four touchdowns. He was tops on the Cougars with seven plays of 20 or more yards and enters this season two kickoff returns away from setting the school’s all-time record. He currently has 66 career returns for a program-record 1,639 yards.
Harris was an second-team All-Pac-12 selection by the Associated Press in 2019 after a season in which he caught 47 passes for 536 yards and five touchdowns. He also was rated the top kickoff returner in the conference and the second-best in the country by Pro Football Focus.
The Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football.