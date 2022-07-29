Former Washington State men’s basketball standout Aron Baynes works out in Australia on July 9. Baynes was signed to a two-year contract Wednesday with the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League in his home country.
Former Washington State men’s basketball standout Aron Baynes works out in Australia on July 9. Baynes was signed to a two-year contract Wednesday with the Brisbane Bullets of the National Basketball League in his home country.
Aron Baynes, left, drives to the basket against Nigeria’s Josh Okogie during a men’s basketball preliminary-round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 25, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Baynes, the former Washington State standout who fell on his head and neck during warmups after halftime of the same game, signed a two-year deal with the Brisbane Bullets on Wednesday.
One year after suffering a career-threatening spinal cord injury playing for Team Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, former Washington State center Aron Baynes is back on the basketball court.
Baynes on Wednesday signed a professional contract with the Brisbane Bullets, a professional team in his home country.
“Back doing what I love,” Baynes said on Twitter earlier this month with a photo of him attempting a layup in a gymnasium.
The signing comes six months after returning to the court after a lengthy and grueling rehabilitation.
It also comes a year after the injury left him hospitalized for almost a month in Tokyo and Brisbane. He had to relearn how to walk before he could consider playing basketball again.
Baynes, who played for the Cougs in 2005-08, fell on his head and neck during halftime warmups of a game against Nigeria, ESPN.com reported in January. Baynes has been largely silent publicly about his injury and rehab.
Three days later, he fell again in a bathroom during a game against Italy, the website reported. He was found by a staff member, groggy and unable to stand on his own.
From there began a lonely, painful and difficult recovery. Since COVID lockdowns and quarantines still were in effect, Baynes had limited contact with teammates, staff and even his own family as he worked to get back feeling in his legs and arms.
Australia ended up winning the bronze-medal game at the Olympics and a couple of his teammates posed as doctors to bring his medal to his hospital bed, ESPN reported.
Against all odds, Baynes slowly began to get stronger, although improvement was slow. That makes the fact he’ll be playing again as a professional this fall more remarkable.
Baynes, 35, signed a two-year deal with the NBL’s Bullets and is set to begin play Oct. 2.
A three-time Olympian, Baynes played in the NBA for nine years with the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.
He was a member of the Spurs team that won the NBA Finals in 2014.
Baynes and former NBA MVP James Harden are the only players in NBA history with 35-plus points, 15-plus rebounds and nine 3-pointers in a game.
“Aron Baynes is a game changer in the NBL, and we are ecstatic to get him for the Brisbane Bullets,” Brisbane general manager Sam Mackinnon said in a news release. “In the offseason, we identified that we wanted to bring in players who are professional and help redefine who we are as a basketball team and he fits that brief perfectly.”
Baynes’ deal with the Bullets could allow him to return to the NBA, where he averaged 6.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in his last season there in 2020-21 with the Raptors.
At WSU, the 6-foot-10 center scored more than 1,000 points in his college career. As a senior in 2008-09, he was second in scoring (12.7 ppg) and first in rebounds (7.5) and field-goal percentage (.580).
“This is a great day for the city of Brisbane and the Brisbane Bullets organization. Signing a player of Aron Baynes’ caliber is exciting. His resume speaks for itself,” coach James Duncan said. “His work ethic is phenomenal and he’ll bring a high standard on and off the court. We believe these attributes are invaluable.”