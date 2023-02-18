PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s basketball team didn’t let an early deficit go to their heads Friday.
Senior center Bella Murekatete had 17 points and seven rebounds as the Cougars snapped a two-game losing streak in a 64-57 Pac-12 Conference win against Oregon at Beasley Coliseum.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said. “I thought we had a great plan. I thought our players understood the scout, as much as we could to guard their personnel.”
Senior guard Johanna Teder chipped in 13 points and four assists for the Cougars (17-9, 7-8), who improved to just 8-5 at home this season. Junior guard Charlisse Leger-Walker added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Chance Gray finished with 18 points and five rebounds for the Ducks (14-12, 5-10), who shot just 23-for-62 (37.1%) overall. Endyia Rogers chipped in 17 points and six rebounds. Grace VanSlooten had 11 points and six rebounds.
Murekatete eclipsed 1,000 points in her career in the game, becoming the 26th Cougar to do so.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at home against Oregon State.
3-point goals — Oregon 3-11 (Gray 2-4, Hurst 1-2, Hanson 0-2, Rogers 0-3), Washington State 5-19 (Teder 3-8, Motuga 1-2, Tuhina 1-3, Wallack 0-1, Leger-Walker 0-5). Rebounds — Oregon 40 (Kyei 9), Washingrton State 40 (Leger-Walker, Murekatete 7). Assists — Oregon 6 (Six with 1), Washington State 14 (Leger-Walker 5). Total fouls — Oregon 15, Washington State 14. A — 1,061.
BASEBALLWSU 7, Villanova 0
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Washington State baseball team had a couple of big innings and got the season off to a fantastic start.
Senior right-hander Dakota Hawkins matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts in five scoreless innings as the Cougars shut out Villanova at the Peoria Sports Complex.
Hawkins allowed just two hits while junior right-hander Andrew Baughn and sophomore right-hander Connor Wilford recorded three and four strikeouts, respectively, to give WSU 17 strikeouts, tied for the third-most in a game in program history and most since 2014.
Sophomore third baseman Elijah Hainline had a two-run single in the second inning and scored twice. Senior second baseman Jacob Harvey also scored twice and drove in three runs, including a two-run double off the wall in a three-run fourth that gave the Cougars a 5-0 advantage.
Washington State will play twice today at the same site, taking on UC Riverside (11 a.m. Pacific) and Villanova (4 p.m. Pacific) again.
Villanova 000 000 000—0 2 0
Washington State 030 310 00x—7 5 0
Fusco, Turzai (4), Matta (7) and Valdez; Hawkins, Baughn (6), Wilford (7) and Cresswell. W — Hawkins. L — Fusco. S — Wilford.