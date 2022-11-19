WSU ready to fend off ‘personal’ attack

Washington State receiver Renard Bell will return to the lineup for today’s Pac-12 Conference game at Arizona.

 August Frank/Tribune

On the first question about playing his former team, Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura didn’t have much to say.

“Just watch,” de Laura said after his Wildcats’ 34-28 upset of No 9 UCLA on Nov. 11, a stoic expression on his face.

