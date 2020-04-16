PULLMAN — While classrooms and sports venues remain empty at high schools across the country, the “Be The Light” campaign provides an opportunity for seniors to get a chance back in the spotlight. And now the campaign is sweeping across Washington, including Pullman.
At 8:20 p.m. Friday — 2020 in military time — the lights at Hobbs Field at Pullman High School and Martin Stadium at Washington State will shine for 20 minutes to honor the class of 2020 that has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The senior class, they are doing online learning but they won’t be back at the school, (so) it’s a time for us to recognize them,” Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin said. “We just want to be able to support those seniors and let them know people are thinking about them.”
Families are encouraged to come to Pullman High School to drive in a loop around the school and honk their horns.
Franklin said they are planning to play the school’s fight song and have some coaches and teachers in the parking lot holding supportive signs. But the parking lot will be closed to the public and people must stay in their cars for safety reasons.
After driving around the loop that includes the high school and Hobbs Field, people also can drive toward Stadium Way and Martin Stadium, which also will have its lights on.
“WSU has kind of partnered up with us, the athletics,” Franklin said. “They’re going to turn their lights on at 8:20 as well. So as people come around Hall Drive leaving the high school, they’ll be able to see the lights at Martin Stadium, and then people can drive by Martin Stadium as well.
“It’s been kind of a joint collaboration with that.”
The #BeTheLight campaign, which started at a school in Texas, has swept across much of the country.
Many schools in Idaho and Washington participated in the effort last week, including Lewiston, Moscow, Genesee, Troy, Kendrick, Colfax, Clarkston among others.
Colton will participate Friday, as well some of Pullman’s Great Northern League foes, like West Valley and East Valley of Spokane.
Franklin said athletic directors were thinking of ways to honor their seniors and someone suggested #BeTheLight. The idea gained traction and the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association jumped on board with a series of emails promoting the event.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced April 6 that schools in the state would be closed for the remainder of the academic year. The announcement also brought an end to high school sports and activities.
Events like #Be the Light allow the community a chance to celebrate those seniors who might not have another chance to be recognized.
Franklin said he doesn’t know if the high school will do more #BeTheLight nights, but he said he does hope to honor the seniors in other ways before the end of the school year.
“Some schools are doing it every night in Oregon,” Franklin said. “It kind of varies state to state and school district to school district.”
Franklin said the Pullman Police Department, Whitman County Fire Department and Pullman Fire Department also will all be on hand.
“They’ll have engines there with their lights on just to show support for the seniors,” he said. “It’s a group project with everybody in the community because these kids come from our community.”
