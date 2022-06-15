WSU offseason takes turn for the better

It was a rough start to the offseason for coach Kyle Smith and the Washington State men’s basketball team.
Then the fourth-year coach slowly started to turn things around.
In the modern NCAA hoops world brimming with immediate transfers (no more sitting out a year), one-and-dones, graduate transfers and extra COVID years, the offseason has turned into a “Wild West” where coaches scramble to keep their players and rebuild quickly depleting rosters via the transfer portal and recruiting.
Despite featuring its best season in more than a decade and a run to the semifinals of the NIT, WSU (22-15) was not immune to offseason turnover.
Top-returning scorer Tyrell Roberts (11.4 ppg) bolted for the University of San Francisco — Smith’s previous coaching stop.
Springy forward Efe Abogidi (8.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg) remains in the transfer portal, although reports say he’s considering signing with the G League, the NBA’s minor league organization. So a return to the Cougs seems unlikely.
Fan favorite Noah Williams, a former 14.1 ppg scorer, jumped ship for rival Washington and his hometown of Seattle.
Reserve guards Jefferson Koulibaly and Ryan Rapp have also left the program.
WSU’s most promising youngster, 6-foot-11 forward Mouhamed Gueye (7.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg), was also exploring options elsewhere.
It was quickly looking like a WSU team that was set to return four starters and be a sure pick for next year’s NCAA tournament would instead be in total rebuild mode.
But with Gueye’s decision to return and the addition of some talented newcomers, the Cougars might not be in such bad shape after all.
“I decided to go back to Washington State to help finish what we started and to keep getting better as a player and a person,” Gueye, a sophomore, said in an ESPN interview earlier this month.
WSU fans are glad to hear it.
Smith and crew have been busy as well.
Here’s a rundown of their offseason signees:
One that Gueye will surely like is fellow big-man and four-star recruit Adrame Diongue. Both hail from Dakar, Senegal, and will look to be a menace in the paint next season.
Ranked No. 43 in ESPN’s Top 100, the 7-foot Diongue is Smith’s top recruit in four years and chose WSU over powerhouse programs like Kentucky, Kansas, UNLV, and Texas Tech.
“He is an excellent talent who fits our brand of basketball and our culture,” Smith said in a news release.
Then there’s Tennessee transfer Justin Powell. The 6-6 guard’s best season came as a freshman at Auburn when he averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists while shooting .429.
Those numbers sank to just 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.1 minutes at Tennessee last season, but the junior will get a better look with a Cougs team that lost its top two guards in Roberts and Michael Flowers.
“(Powell) is a proven player at a very high level,” Smith said. “His size in the backcourt and his ability to make plays for himself and others should help us improve offensively.”
Another intriguing prospect from overseas is athletic 6-9 forward Mael Hamon-Crespin from Paris. He joins the Cougars following three years at the National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance — the same organization that produced former Spurs star Tony Parker of the NBA.
Hamon-Crespin’s highlight clips include several coast-to-coast dunks and the incoming freshman averaged 8.7 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season in France’s third tier of professional hoops.
Coming from a little closer to home is a pair of former 4A Washington State Players of the Year: Jabe Mullins of Snoqualmie and Dylan Darling of Central Valley High in Spokane.
Mullins joins WSU after spending two years at Saint Mary’s, while Darling comes in as a freshman.
All Darling did last season was score 33.2 points per game to smash a league scoring record once held by Gonzaga great Adam Morrison.
Mullins, meanwhile, played a reserve role on a Gaels team that earned a No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament. Both will add depth to WSU’s backcourt.
Add in key returners like center Dishon Jackson, versatile wing TJ Bamba, big-shooting forward Andrej Jakimovski and defensive menace DJ Rodman and suddenly WSU’s roster isn’t looking too shabby.
If Smith’s latest recruiting class can live up to its reputation on paper — and Smith can dodge more offseason surprises — the Cougs should be in good shape when the fall rolls around.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.