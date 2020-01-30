PULLMAN — Washington State confirmed the hiring of four more assistant football coaches Wednesday, including one who offers significant experience at the Power Five level.
Mark Banker, who will coach safeties, is among several staffers accompanying new Cougar head coach Nick Rolovich from Hawaii, where Banker was associate head coach the past two years.
Before that, he spent 20 years working for longtime head coach Mike Riley at USC, the San Diego Chargers, Oregon State and Nebraska.
“Mark is a great addition to our staff,” Rolovich said in a news release. “He’s a former defensive coordinator (at Nebraska for two years), has coached in the NFL and is familiar with the Pac-12. ... Mark has strong recruiting ties to the Polynesian communities and did a great job in developing some of the best defensive players to ever wear the Hawaii uniform.”
Also with some Power Five experience is Ricky Logo, the new defensive tackles coach, who spent time with Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference, as well as Houston, Colorado State and Hawaii.
“Ricky is known for creating great bonds with his players,” Rolovich said, “and it comes across when you watch how passionate they play. He is one of the greatest human beings I’ve been around.”
The other coaches whose hiring became official are accompanying new defensive coordinator Jake Dickert from Wyoming. A.J. Cooper will coach defensive ends and John Richardson will work with cornerbacks and coordinate recruiting.