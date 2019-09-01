PULLMAN — Washington State defenders were upstaged by their ultra-efficient offensive teammates in the first half of a 58-7 rout of New Mexico State on Saturday, but they hashed out some bright and comical moments thereafter.
The first of these came courtesy of rush linebacker Willie Taylor III, whose blindside hit on Aggies quarterback Josh Adkins caused a would-be pass to pop high into the air and eventually into the hands of diving cornerback Marcus Strong. A video review confirmed the catch, leading to a 50-yard field goal by Blake Mazza that stretched WSU’s lead to 48-7.
Taylor’s hit was augmented by one on the other side of the quarterback by Nnamdi Ogauyo.
“They sandwiched him,” WSU defensive lineman Will Rodgers III said.
Not much later, backup linebacker Hank Pladson reeled in a one-hand interception to set another field goal.
The third defensive coup denied New Mexico State a consolation touchdown in the fourth quarter. Cougars safety Tyrese Ross plowed into running back Naveon Mitchell at the goal line, causing a fumble recovered by Chad Davis Jr. in the end zone.
STARTING DEBUTS — The list of first-time starters in Washington State’s lineup included a couple of mild surprises.
Second-year freshman Rodrick Fisher was selected ahead of the seasoned Tay Martin and Calvin Jackson Jr. at the X receiver position, and former walk-on Karson Block got the nod at the defensive end spot often manned by Oguayo.
Fisher made big strides during the latter half of preseason camp, regaining the form he’d displayed a year earlier before sustaining an injury and appearing in only four games in 2018.
He took advantage of his starting role by scoring the game’s first touchdown on a 41-yard throw from Anthony Gordon.
Block, a senior, is a junior-college transfer who impressed coaches with his diligence last season and was awarded a scholarship a few months ago.
Also making their first starts were Gordon, nose tackle Misiona Aiolupotea-Pei and cornerback Armani Marsh, along with two junior-college transfers at safety: Bryce Beekman and Daniel Isom.
Inside receiver Brandon Arconado made his second career start and his first since 2017.
