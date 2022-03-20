SMU had been all but invincible playing at Moody Coliseum. But more than 430 days since its previous home loss, the Washington State men knocked off the Mustangs on Sunday before a crowd that included a former president.
The Cougars led from start to finish in a second-round National Invitational Tournament game Sunday in Dallas, holding off a second-half surge in dispatching top-seeded SMU 75-63 to advance to the quarterfinal round for the first time since Klay Thompson roamed the court in crimson.
“Really great win for our program — probably our biggest win period,” Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. “... to beat a team on their own floor that had won 19 in a row, senior-laden team, really good talent … It’s hard to get leads on people and we led start to finish. Really proud of our guys.”
Senior guard Michael Flowers led balanced WSU with 22 points, including a huge NBA-range 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and sophomore forward Efe Abogidi added 12 points, eight rebounds and a posterizing dunk that’s sure to end up on highlight reels and probably impressed the 43rd president, George W. Bush, and former First Lady Laura Bush, who were in attendance.
American Athletic Conference player of the year Davis Kendric had 30 points for SMU. At times, the senior guard seemed to single handedly will the Mustangs back into the game.
Washington State (21-14) used its size to gain an early advantage against speedy SMU (24-9) in the first half. The Cougars were able to slow down the game in the halfcourt with their signature defense as they built a 19-point, 39-20 lead at intermission.
“I was worried the first media (timeout) we were going to be down 11-2 because they’re so quick, but it was the opposite,” Smith said. “We got on the glass. We missed a bunch of layups but we were definitely imposing our (size).”
In the second half, the Mustangs used their speed to create turnovers and score quick buckets in transition as they chipped away at the massive deficit.
By the 2:35 mark, SMU had cut the lead down to 64-60 on a Marcus Weathers slam, and it felt like the Mustangs might be mounting a comeback behind the noise of their big home crowd.
That’s when Abogidi silenced Moody Coliseum.
Abogidi “took off from Corpus Cristi,” in the words of the ESPN+ announcer, and soared in for a one-handed jam. He was fouled in the process but missed the free throw.
“ESPN No. 1,” Flowers said after the game about making "SportsCenter Top 10" highlights.
“It better be though,” Abogidi answered.
“I think we’ve got a chance,” Smith said.
SMU lost the ball out of bounds on the next possession and WSU followed the dunk with a Flowers 3-pointer from way outside — range that would make Portland Trailblazers sharpshooter Damian Lillard proud (maybe even former Coug C.J. Elleby). Just like that, the Cougars were back up 69-60 with less than two minutes to play.
“Just confidence,” Flowers said. “I work on my shot a lot. I believe in my abilities and my teammates trusted in me, putting the ball in my hands in that moment.”
From there, the Cougars closed out the game at the free-throw line, where they went 23-of-26 (88.5 percent) on the game.
Flowers was 7-of-7 from the stripe and TJ Bamba went 6-of-6 from the line, adding 13 points.
Michael Weathers — twin brother of Marcus Weathers (eight points) — added 16 points for SMU.
WSU, a No. 4 seed, next will play second-seeded BYU (24-10) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Provo, Utah.
The winner earns a trip to Madison Square Garden for the semifinal round March 29 in New York.
“We got contributions from nine guys today,” Smith said, “so we’re excited.”
WASHINGTON STATE (21-14)
Gueye 1-6 0-0 2, Abogidi 4-8 3-5 12, Bamba 3-9 6-6 13, Flowers 6-13 7-7 22, Roberts 3-10 2-2 9, Jackson 4-7 0-0 8, Rodman 0-3 2-2 2, Williams 1-6 3-4 5, Jakimovski 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-65 23-26 75.
SMU (24-9)
Ma.Weathers 2-9 3-4 8, Bandoumel 1-8 2-2 4, Davis 9-18 10-10 30, Nutall 1-5 0-0 3, Mi.Weathers 8-15 0-0 16, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Clark 1-2 0-0 2, Phelps 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 15-16 63.
Halftime: Washington State, 39-20. 3-Point Goals: Washington State 6-24 (Flowers 3-8, Abogidi 1-2, Bamba 1-4, Roberts 1-6, Jakimovski 0-1, Rodman 0-1, Williams 0-2), SMU 4-20 (Davis 2-8, Nutall 1-3, Ma.Weathers 1-4, Phelps 0-1, Bandoumel 0-4). Rebounds: Washington State 43 (Jackson 9), SMU 29 (Mi.Weathers 8). Assists: Washington State 12 (Flowers, Roberts 3), SMU 8 (Bandoumel, Davis, Mi.Weathers 2). Total Fouls: Washington State 12, SMU 19.
