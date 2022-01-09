WSU men stay the course, beat Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — When Utah trimmed a 19-point lead to nine in a Pac-12 Conference game Saturday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, there’s was only one thought that went through Washington State coach Kyle Smith’s head.
“I felt a little bit of anxiety,” the third-year Cougar leader said. “There is that, ‘Oh no, here we go again.’ But we hung in there.”
They sure did.
Senior guard Tyrell Roberts knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 17 points as Washington State picked up its first win here since 1946, taking a 77-61 victory.
The Cougars (9-6, 2-2), who had lost four of their past five games, earned just their second win at Utah all-time and snapped a 13-game losing streak to the Utes.
Roberts hit a 3 with just under 10 minutes to play in the first half to give the Cougars the lead for good, 19-18. Freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye dunked twice and and scored eight points and senior Michael Flowers and sophomore Andrej Jakimovski each hit from distance to close out the half as WSU took a 40-30 lead into intermission.
Roberts and Jakimovski hit back-to-back 3s to push the Washington State lead to 16 points, 66-50, with less than six minutes to play.
Then it got interesting.
Both Gach answered with a pair of free throws, a 3 and a layup and Dusan Mahorcic added two free throws to get the Utes within single digits, 68-59, with 2:41 remaining.
That’s when the thoughts of another blown lead started creeping in.
“We were up in 14 of the (first 15) games (at halftime), so our focus was on closing out the games,” said Jakimovski, who finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. “We’re working every day on that. I think it’s working. I think this is a game we should learn from and keep building.”
He took it to heart. Jakimovski grabbed a pair of huge offensive rebounds in a 30-second stretch, and Flowers hit a pair of free throws to make it 71-61 with 1:32 to go.
“I’m really excited and couldn’t be happier for a guy who has invested in this and is such a good person,” Smith said.
Junior guard Noah Williams, who had practiced just once since Dec. 22 and has been out because of COVID-19 protocols, hit two more free throws with 1:17 left to make it a 12-point game, and Utah could get no closer.
Flowers added 12 points and six assists and Noah Williams and Gueye each added 11 points. Washington State was 12-of-30 from outside and held a 39-33 advantage on the boards, including 12 on the offensive end.
Gach scored 15 points off the bench to lead Utah (8-8, 1-5). Anthony and David Jenkins Jr. each contributed 10 points.
“A really good win for us,” Smith said. “A road win, anytime you can get it, it’s great.”
Critical to the Cougars’ success was limiting what the Utes did from behind the 3-point line. Entering the game second in the conference behind Washington State in 3-point percentage, Utah was just 5-for-22 (22.7 percent) from distance. It didn’t help that 7-foot center Branden Carlson, the team’s leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, missed the contest because of appendicitis. It’s the fourth game the big man has been out this season.
“They were missing the centerpiece of their offense, but we were determined not to give up a lot of 3s,” Smith said. “For the first time this year, we did a really good job with our zone.”
The Cougars next play at 2 p.m. Thursday at home against Stanford.
WASHINGTON ST. (9-6, 2-2)
Gueye 5-6 1-1 11, Abogidi 1-2 4-4 6, Bamba 2-8 0-0 5, Flowers 4-10 2-2 12, Roberts 6-13 0-1 17, Jakimovski 3-5 1-2 10, Williams 3-7 5-7 11, Rodman 1-6 0-0 3, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, Koulibaly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 13-17 77.
UTAH (8-8, 1-5)
Battin 1-6 0-0 3, Thioune 3-3 0-0 6, Anthony 3-8 3-4 10, Stefanovic 2-6 2-2 7, Worster 1-3 0-0 2, Jenkins 2-5 5-7 10, Gach 5-10 4-4 15, Mahorcic 1-6 6-6 8, Madsen 0-4 0-1 0. Totals 18-51 20-24 61.
Halftime: Washington St., 40-30. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 12-30 (Roberts 5-9, Jakimovski 3-5, Flowers 2-5, Rodman 1-4, Bamba 1-5, Williams 0-2), Utah 5-22 (Jenkins 1-2, Anthony 1-3, Gach 1-3, Stefanovic 1-4, Battin 1-5, Worster 0-1, Madsen 0-4). Fouled Out: Stefanovic. Rebounds: Washington St. 37 (Jakimovski 7), Utah 30 (Mahorcic 8). Assists: Washington St. 16 (Flowers 6), Utah 8 (Worster, Gach 2). Total Fouls: Washington St. 22, Utah 17. A: 7,578.