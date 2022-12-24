HONOLULU — Offense was hard to come by down the stretch for the Cougars in a 62-51 semifinal loss to the host Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic on Friday at Stan Sheriff Center.
Washington State (5-7) averaged 69.9 points per game coming into the contest but struggled from the field shooting just 18-of-59 (30.5%) — a season low for coach Kyle Smith’s group.
The loss moved the Cougars to the third-place game against the Utah State Aggies at 3:30 p.m. Pacific on Sunday.
Hawaii (8-3) will face the Southern Methodist Mustangs at 5:30 p.m. Pacific in the championship game the same day.
T.J. Bamba led all Washington State players with 19 points. He was the only Cougar to reach double figures.
Bamba was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line where the Cougars were 12-of-15 (80%) as a team.
Justin Powell struggled going 0-of-7 from the field for zero points.
The game was tied at 31 with 13:53 remaining before the Warriors went on a 12-4 run. WSU went scoreless for a nearly four-minute stretch midway through the half as the Warriors started to pull away.
Another 7-0 run for Hawai’i late in the half that gave the Warriors a 15-point advantage put the game out of reach
Samuta Avea led Hawai’i with 19 points. Jovon McClanahan added 16 points and Noel Coleman finished with 13.
Washington State used a 9-0 run to take an 18-10 lead halfway through the first half before baskets became hard to come by. The Cougars scored only five points in the final nine minutes of the half.
WSU shot just 8-of-28 (28.6%) in a first half where both teams struggled to manufacture offense. Both teams had just one assist through the first twenty minutes. Washington State only converted two assists the entire game.