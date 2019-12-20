PULLMAN — Washington State needed arguably its best all-around scoring output of the year to atone for several uncharacteristically sloppy possessions Thursday at Beasley Coliseum in a nonconference game against Florida A&M.
The Cougars, who entered leading the country in fewest giveaways per game (9.7), committed a season-high 20 against the winless Rattlers but got a monster output from do-it-all forward CJ Elleby, and three other Cougs scored in double figures to retain an edge built early, then put FAMU away in an 87-73 victory.
Elleby shot 10-of-15, finishing with a game-best 25 points and 11 rebounds. He rattled off 12 in three minutes midway through the second half, scoring on three fluid transition scoops before hitting a deep 3-pointer.
It helped propel WSU (7-4) ahead by its largest margin of 25 points.
“He’s taken off,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said of Elleby, “and we’re gonna follow his lead.
“He’s taking pride in defending, rebounding. Obviously, when he shoots it like that, really efficient.”
Wazzu, which went 52.5 percent from the field, got 12 points from Jeff Pollard, 11 from Marvin Cannon and 10 from Noah Williams. Cannon pulled down eight boards, and Williams and Pollard had five apiece.
The Cougars’ defense fashioned a comfortable lead partway through both halves, with their cohesive offense periodically stymieing a FAMU team that wouldn’t go away. WSU went up by 20 points only 10 minutes in, cashing in with perimeter defense to compile a 14-1 run in a three-minute span.
Wazzu stayed in front by about 20 points for a good chunk after intermission, but the Rattlers hit opportune hot streaks when the Cougs went cold.
“I was a little concerned because (the Rattlers) mix up defenses a little bit,” Smith said. “I didn’t think we should’ve been bothered by it that much, but we did and it kinda snowballed.
“That’s kinda where we’re at — we’re a little fragile. We were a little scared to make mistakes instead of just being assertive.”
FAMU (0-9) was led by MJ Randolph, who had 21 points. Its offense erred early, turning the ball over 10 times before the break (14 total) and simultaneously struggling to push its field-goal percentage above 30 percent. That was largely thanks to an aggressive WSU defense, which methodically set up an apportioned offense.
“We did what we normally do, what we’ve been doing,” Smith said. “Really locked in defensively. I thought we did a good job taking them out of their stuff.”
WSU outrebounded FAMU 43-21.
The Cougars next will host Incarnate Word at 4 p.m. Saturday.
FLORIDA A&M (0-9)
Randolph 7-12 7-10 21, Melton 7-14 1-2 15, Reaves 5-7 0-0 11, Jones 3-10 2-2 8, Moragne 2-5 0-1 4, Myles 1-4 2-2 5, Core 1-2 3-4 5, Desir 2-5 0-0 4, Leath 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 15-21 73.
WASHINGTON ST. (7-4)
Elleby 10-15 4-5 25, Pollard 6-9 0-1 12, Cannon 3-4 4-4 11, Shead 0-1 1-2 1, Robinson 1-3 0-0 3, Bonton 1-10 2-2 5, N.Williams 4-7 1-2 10, Kunc 4-6 0-0 8, Miller 1-4 5-8 7, Rapp 2-2 0-0 5, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 17-24 87.
Halftime — Washington St., 41-24. 3-point goals — Florida A&M 2-5 (Myles 1-1, Reaves 1-2, Melton 0-2), Washington St. 6-17 (Rapp 1-1, Robinson 1-1, N.Williams 1-1, Cannon 1-2, Elleby 1-4, Bonton 1-5, Pollard 0-1, Kunc 0-2). Fouled out — Core, Bonton. Rebounds — Florida A&M 21 (Jones 7), Washington St. 43 (Elleby 11). Assists — Florida A&M 5 (Reaves 2), Washington St. 13 (Elleby, Shead 3). Total fouls — Florida A&M 20, Washington St. 21.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWhitworth 89, LCSC 83
SPOKANE — Lewis-Clark State dropped a nonconference game to NCAA Division III Whitworth, which took advantage on the glass and capitalized on several more chances than the 13th-ranked Warriors.
LCSC (9-3), despite shooting better than 50 percent and outshooting the Pirates, trailed most of the game and couldn’t come back from a double-digit deficit early in the fourth. Whitworth (7-2) outrebounded LCSC 42-33.
The Warriors were led by five double-figure scorers, but didn’t get much contribution off the bench. Jansen Edmiston had a career-high 20 points, Peyton Souvenir added 17, Abbie Johnson netted 15 and Jamie Nielson chipped in 12.
The Pirates got 26 points apiece from Jordan Smith and Quincy McDeid, who combined for nine of the Pirates’ 12 3-pointers.
“We played well offensively but our defense let us down,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said. “We just couldn’t get enough stops. Hopefully we learned a valuable lesson.”
The Warriors next will play at Montana Western at 1 p.m. Jan. 9.
LCSC (9-3)
Peyton Souvenir 7-13 0-0 17, Jansen Edmiston 7-13 4-4 20, Jamie Nielson 6-11 0-0 12, Abbie Johnson 5-6 3-4 15, Kiara Burlage 5-8 3-6 13, Rachel Schroeder 0-0 0-0 0, Hannah Burland 1-7 0-0 3, Abby Farmer 1-3 0-2 3, Sara Muhelhausen 0-1 0-0 0, Alexis Sykora 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-62 10-16 83.
WHITWORTH (7-2)
Macey Morales 0-5 0-0 0, Sydney Abbott 2-9 4-6 9, Quincy McDeid 9-17 4-4 26, Courtney Gray 6-14 2-2 14, Jordan Smith 10-17 1-2 26, Morgan Winder 1-4 0-0 2, Megan Dorney 0-0 0-0 0, Devyn Cope 0-1 0-0 0, Talia Brandner 4-6 2-2 12. Totals 32-73 13-16 89.
LCSC 18 21 15 29—83
Whitworth 16 19 23 31—89
3-point goals — LCSC 9-26 (Souvenir 3-7, Edmiston 2-6, Nielson 0-2, Johnson 2-2, Burlage 0-1, Burland 1-5, Farmer 1-3), Whitworth 12-30 (Morales 0-3, Abbott 1-3, McDeid 4-10, Smith 5-11, Brandner 4-6). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — LCSC 33 (Tie 6), Whitworth 42 (Gray 12). Assists — LCSC 11 (Tie 3), Whitworth 15 (Abbott 7). Total fouls — LCSC 15, Whitworth 15.
ACADEMICS29 Cougars named to Pac-12 honor roll
SAN FRANCISCO — A total of 29 Washington State athletes were named to the 2019 Pac-12 honor roll for the fall. The football team led the way with nine players selected. The complete list is below:
Men’s cross country — Cameron Dean; Zach Stallings.
Women’s cross country — Kiyena Beatty; Josie Brown; Marie Gaudin; Melissa Hruska; Kaili Keefe; Samantha King-Shaw; Pia Richards; Geneva Schlepp; Desi Stinger
Football — Brandon Arconado; Lucas Bacon; Beau Braden; Mitchell Delmage; Travell Harris; Dallas Hobbs; Clay Markoff; Hank Pladson; Seth Yost.
Soccer — Brianna Alger; Marin Auth; Elyse Bennett; Hanna Goff; Rachel Johnson; Katie Jones; Alexis Dirige; Gabbie Heller; Aria McComber.