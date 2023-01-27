PULLMAN — Just three weeks after a shocker for the ages, Washington State couldn’t muster enough upset magic to knock off No. 6 Arizona for a second time.
On a solid defensive night against one of the nation’s most potent scoring teams, the Cougars failed to accumulate enough on the offensive end in a 63-58 loss to the Wildcats in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game Thursday at raucous Beasley Coliseum.
“I thought that was a really competitive game, great atmosphere,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “Really proud of our fans that came out. Our guys competed hard against a really good team.”
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis piled up 18 points and 12 rebounds, guard Kerr Kriisa tallied 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc and the Wildcats used tough defense to limit the Cougars’ opportunities in what turned into a tight game between these two teams for the second time in three weeks.
WSU was led by forward Mouhamed Gueye (15 points, 10 rebounds) and guard Justin Powell (15 points, nine boards), who each played a team-high 35 minutes.
Another tight contest
Gueye pulled up for a mid-range jumper for the first points of the second half, cutting the Arizona lead to 36-34.
From there, the game turned into a defensive heavyweight bout as the Wildcats started the half 2-of-11 from the field and WSU started 2-of-15.
The sluggish start favored Smith and his defensive-minded Cougs, who kept the game close the rest of the way against a Wildcats group that averages more than 80 points per contest.
A Gueye finger-roll layup cut it to 42-41 with 9:46 to go, but Arizona responded with a 13-3 run to bump the advantage back to double digits at 55-45.
WSU’s TJ Bamba used a personal 6-0 run to make it 55-50 — the first points of the game for the Cougs’ leading scorer — but that was as close as the Cougars would get the rest of the way.
“He gave us an opportunity there down the stretch,” Smith said of Bamba. “Didn’t have his best (game) but played well down the stretch.”
Gueye, who is nursing a hamstring injury, briefly left the game in the second half after he came up limping but came right back in moments later. The sophomore from Dakar, Senegal, had back-to-back dunks, including one that resulted in a traditional three-point play, to start WSU’s scoring in the first. That cut it to 6-5 and helped get the crowd into it after Arizona’s quick 6-0 start.
“He will not make an excuse,” Smith said of Gueye’s injury. “He has a wonderful attitude, wants to win. It felt like he should’ve been at the line more but it was a physical game and he kept competing.”
Talk about a bad beat
Sports betters had a bit of a migraine after the end of this one.
Arizona’s Courtney Ramey drilled a corner 3-pointer with 55 seconds for a 63-53 lead and the proverbial dagger. But that didn’t stop the game from having a chaotic ending.
Tubelis missed a wide-open dunk with a couple seconds left and WSU went the length of the floor for a DJ Rodman 3-pointer for the game’s final points.
That made it a five-point win for Arizona in a game it was favored by 5.5 points.
Big ouch for anyone who picked the Wildcats in the sports books.
Flashback rewind
Their previous meeting was one for the history books.
The Cougars not only shocked the top-five Wildcats 74-61, they snapped Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak and beat a top-five team on the road for the first time in program history.
That one was a battle of the big men as Gueye had a 24-point, 14-rebound double-double and Tubelis tallied a 29-point, 14-board double-double.
Coincidentally, it also was WSU’s only road win of the season. The Cougars are 1-6 away from Beasley so far.
They dropped to 6-3 at home with the loss.
“Credit to them. They stayed steady the whole time,” Powell said. “They didn’t really break.”