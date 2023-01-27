PULLMAN — Just three weeks after a shocker for the ages, Washington State couldn’t muster enough upset magic to knock off No. 6 Arizona for a second time.

On a solid defensive night against one of the nation’s most potent scoring teams, the Cougars failed to accumulate enough on the offensive end in a 63-58 loss to the Wildcats in a Pac-12 men’s basketball game Thursday at raucous Beasley Coliseum.

