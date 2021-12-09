WSU men rout previously unbeaten Weber State

PULLMAN — In his first start of the season, Washington State guard TJ Bamba rejected Weber State guard JJ Overton’s dunk attempt at the rim early and the Cougars rejected the previously undefeated Wildcats 94-60 in a nonconference game Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum.
Wazzu ended the game on a 9-0 run and scored 59 points in the second half of its beatdown of Weber State of the Big Sky Conference.
“It was a closer game than the final score, but it was nice to see us put the pedal down and finish that game really strong,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “I thought we played one of our best games start to finish, especially offensively and moving the ball.”
Five players reached double figures for the Cougars, led by guard Noah Williams with 17.
Three Cougars had 14 points, including Bamba; forward DJ Rodman, who came off the bench; and forward Mouhamed Gueye, who added 10 rebounds for a double-double in a balanced scoring game for WSU (7-2). Guard Michael Flowers added 13 points.
Forward Dillon Jones led the Wildcats with 16 points on a night they mustered only seven points from their bench and were outscored 40-28 in the paint. Koby McEwen and JJ Overton added 12 points each and Seikou Sisoho Jawara 11.
Rodman hit a 3-pointer to start a 10-0 run that gave the Cougars the lead for good. Andrej Jakimovski followed with a 3 and Gueye got two buckets inside, including a dunk, to put WSU in front 22-13.
Weber State (8-1), one of 12 undefeated teams starting the day, scored seven straight, pulling within 26-23 on Jones’ three-point play at 3:01 but the Cougars closed the half with a 9-1 surge to go up 35-24.
The Wildcats scored the first basket of the second half but Washington State scored three straight baskets at the rim for a 41-26 lead and the Cougars were ahead by double figures the rest of the way.
Williams scored all the points in a 7-2 run that put the Cougars up 19. Weber State answered with eight consecutive points but Flowers and Bamba countered with 3s.
Washington State shot 72 percent (23-of-32) in the second half, going 9-of-12 from 3-point range. The Cougars finished 13 of 22 behind the arc and shot 58 percent.
The Cougars next will face South Dakota State, which was upset by Idaho earlier in the day, at noon Saturday at Spokane Arena in Spokane in a neutral-site game.
“We really rebounded tonight, we took care of the ball and we defended well,” Smith said. “That’s a great formula.”
WEBER ST. (8-1)
Jones 6-12 3-3 16, Carlson 1-3 0-0 2, Jawara 3-8 4-5 11, McEwen 3-11 3-6 12, Overton 4-9 4-4 12, Porter 3-7 1-1 7, Koehler 0-1 0-0 0, Kozak 0-4 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0, Nzekwesi 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 15-19 60.
WASHINGTON ST. (7-2)
Gueye 7-12 0-1 14, Abogidi 3-5 0-0 6, Bamba 6-9 0-0 14, Flowers 5-9 0-0 13, Williams 6-12 4-6 17, Jakimovski 2-3 0-0 6, Roberts 3-8 1-1 8, Rodman 5-5 0-0 14, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, DeWolf 1-1 0-0 2, Burghardt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-66 5-8 94.
Halftime: Washington St., 35-24. 3-Point Goals: Weber St. 5-23 (McEwen 3-7, Jones 1-2, Jawara 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Koehler 0-1, Overton 0-1, Carlson 0-2, Kozak 0-3, Porter 0-3), Washington St. 13-22 (Rodman 4-4, Flowers 3-7, Jakimovski 2-2, Bamba 2-3, Williams 1-2, Roberts 1-3, Rapp 0-1). Rebounds: Weber St. 22 (Jones 7), Washington St. 40 (Gueye 10). Assists: Weber St. 6 (Jones 2), Washington St. 19 (Flowers, Roberts 5). Total Fouls: Weber St. 13, Washington St. 19. A: 2,900 (11,671).