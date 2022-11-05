WSU men hoping for reload rather than rebuild

PULLMAN — Between graduation, a jump to the pros, transfers and injuries, Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith had to scramble to assemble a roster for the upcoming season.
He thinks he did a pretty good job.
Gone are the Cougs’ top four scorers from a group that figured things out late and rumbled all the way to the semifinal round of the NIT — a feat last accomplished in 2011-12 when four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson still roamed the court.
But with NBA hopeful forward Mouhamed Gueye and do-it-all guard TJ Bamba back to lead the team and with the addition of some NCAA tournament transfers, the Cougs still could give teams problems in the Pac-12 Conference.
The rise of Gueye and Bamba
After earning five Pac-12 freshman of the week honors a year ago, the 6-foot-11 Gueye is back as a team captain and preseason all-conference selection.
The Dakar, Senegal, native declared for the NBA draft and entered his name in the transfer portal before ultimately deciding to return to WSU.
“Just playing with coach Kyle Smith and all the other players,” Gueye said of the reason for his return. “We’ve got guys like TJ and (DJ) Rodman; all the guys were just pitching (to) come back and (saying) we’ll be great and I think we’ll be pretty great.”
Gueye averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and tallied 33 blocks as a freshman in just 21.9 minutes per contest — all numbers that should see a big rise in his sophomore season.
Fellow captain Bamba (7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds) started 16 games, mostly late last season, and is expected to be the team’s top scorer. The 6-5 junior can guard any position on the court, can generate his own baskets and is an improving shooter.
“I’d be surprised if TJ wasn’t one of our top scorers or our leading scorer,” Smith said. “We’ll be pretty well rounded. Bamba will be the obvious guy who can create a basket, get to the rim. He uses his athleticism and he’s shooting the ball much better.”
The duo should provide a solid 1-2 punch for a team that will be trying to settle on a new identity in the early going.
NCAA tournament experience on deck
A pair of lengthy guards with March Madness experience will help ease WSU’s growing pains.
Justin Powell of third-seeded Tennessee and Jabe Mullins of fifth-seeded Saint Mary’s (Calif.) each stand at 6-6 and bring with them a winning culture.
Mullins (2.9 points) is a former No. 1 recruit in Washington out of Snoqualmie and Powell (3.7), a journeyman, averaged double figures as a freshman at Auburn in the SEC.
The two are primed for bigger roles after being buried on the depth chart at their respective programs in 2021-22.
“They’re intelligent guys on both sides of the ball, and they come from NCAA tournament programs,” Smith said. “One was 17th in the country, one was ninth in the country, so they’ve been around a lot of success and a lot of good talent.”
“The base is there”
Senior DJ Rodman (4.2 points, 4.1 rebounds) is a gritty defender and rebounder. Junior Andrej Jakimovski (5.4 points, 3.9 rebounds) is a steady shooter and passer.
At this point, the two forwards know Smith’s “nerdball” system like the back of their hands.
They’re veteran presence should help ease the transition for the team’s 10 newcomers.
“There’s a little bit of a base there that’s really functional, in a sense,” Smith said. “They kinda know what’s expected out of the program, they’re easy to play, they’re an unselfish group.
“They’ll help guide and get us there.”
WSU will be without center Dishon Jackson for the foreseeable future as he deals with an unknown medical issue. That means 7-foot freshman Adrame Diongue and 6-9 freshman Mael Hamon-Crespin will have to learn things in a hurry.
The Cougs also are hoping their versatility at the guard and forward spots will help make up for his absence.
“We’re going to be a more sleek offensive team with a lot of interchangeable parts,” Smith said.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.