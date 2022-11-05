WSU men hoping for reload rather than rebuild

Justin Powell gets the ball on the tips of his fingers as Jabe Mullins guards him at Bohler Gym on the Washington State University campus in Pullman on Tuesday.

 August Frank

PULLMAN — Between graduation, a jump to the pros, transfers and injuries, Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith had to scramble to assemble a roster for the upcoming season.

He thinks he did a pretty good job.

Tags

Recommended for you