The breathing room Washington State bought itself early turned out to be sufficient as the Cougars’ top-notch defense kept Northwestern State at arm’s length down the stretch.
WSU’s men’s basketball team improved to 8-0, overcoming the Demons 62-52 on Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum to sweep its nonconference schedule for the first time in 13 years.
The Cougars separated with a 19-1 run spanning a 7:30 stretch in the first half, but endured lengthy periods of icy offense that allowed the Demons (1-10) to hang around.
Northwestern State, a Southland Conference program from Louisiana, closed the deficit to six midway through the second half before being worn down and limited to six points in the final 7:28. The Demons were coming off back-to-back losses the previous two nights at No. 1 Gonzaga.
“They scored 61 against Gonzaga in the second half (on Tuesday) and we were able to guard them and then, (in the) second half, we outrebounded them,” WSU coach Kyle Smith said. “Just gotta shoot the ball better and take care of the ball. There’s a lot of room for improvement.”
The Cougars shot 32.7 percent from the floor, and went 3-for-23 from 3-point range (0-for-10 after halftime), missing multiple open looks the likes of which had been falling lately.
They had 16 turnovers and at times appeared just as fatigued as Northwestern State, which struggled greatly in the first half in hitting only 18.8 percent of its field goals to head into the locker room with 16 points — the fewest WSU has allowed in one half since 2012 against Idaho State (14).
Senior point guard Isaac Bonton sparked the big first-half spurt with a long step-back 2 and a crafty, fake-out finish inside. Newcomer Myles Warren buried two 3s and Aljaz Kunc added another to fashion a 14-point advantage. The Cougars then lost their mojo, suffering a five-minute drought soon after.
An 11-point WSU lead at the half felt like it should’ve been 20-plus.
“It might’ve been (because) they started playing four guards. We were still able to defend, but it kinda made it a choppy game, more halfcourt, and we weren’t able to get in transition,” Smith said of the lull. “And you know what? We didn’t make any shots.
“We had a long stretch where we were around 25 (points), and it’s like: The ball’s gotta go in. You gotta see it go in. We’re still a little young and pressed a little bit when the ball wasn’t going in.”
Even so, WSU controlled the glass after the break — finishing plus-nine on rebounds with 11 offensively in the second half — and earned 28 more chances at the free-throw line than Northwestern State.
Wazzu supplemented its double-digit edge before the Demons rallied with a short-lived bout of hot offense. The hosts, employing a zone to slow things down, got just enough scoring to remain in front, complementing another solid defensive outing.
“Our first six possessions of zone, I don’t think they scored on us, but we couldn’t score on them,” Smith said. “It was kind of a draw, so I guess that was in our favor.”
The Cougs recorded 12 “kills” — three stops in a row on defense. But the Demons “probably had 11,” Smith said.
“We might’ve thought it would be easier than it was offensively,” he said.
Breakout freshman forward Efe Abogidi led the way. He owned the paint and jammed down dunks, piling up 13 of his 15 points in the second half, adding 12 rebounds and four blocks. It marked Abogidi’s third consecutive double-double, and he’s the only Wazzu freshman to do so aside from program great Steve Puidokas in 1973-74.
Warren posted a career-best 11 points off the bench, filling in well for standout Noah Williams. WSU’s No. 2 scorer left the court early after a rough head-to-head collision and played sparingly in the second half.
Smith said Williams is fine. He just couldn’t find his groove after sitting for so long.
Bonton added 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. He was 3-for-13 from the field and 7-for-10 from the line. Freshman Andrej Jakimovski was 0-for-8, but corralled 12 rebounds.
Jairus Roberson (14 points) was the lone Demon in double figures. Larry Owens grabbed 10 boards. Northwestern State shot 29.9 percent.
WSU, the only unbeaten Pac-12 team, will resume conference play Dec. 31 at home against Arizona State. Smith said his Cougs need to put their unblemished start in the rear-view mirror.
“You’re only as good as your next game,” he said. “I think it’s fuel for Arizona State. I think they’re like: ‘Hey, these guys haven’t lost.’
“We’ll find out a lot about ourselves.”
NORTHWESTERN STATE (1-10)
Chougkaz 0-0 0-0 0, Owens 4-8 1-2 9, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Massner 2-9 0-0 5, Roberson 5-14 0-0 14, Gregg 1-11 1-3 3, Teasett 2-7 0-0 6, Zelenbaba 0-4 2-2 2, White 1-1 0-0 2, Reed 2-4 0-0 5, D.Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Coleman 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-67 4-7 52.
WASHINGTON STATE (8-0)
Jakimovski 0-8 3-6 3, Abogidi 5-10 5-5 15, Markovetskyy 2-2 0-0 4, Bonton 3-13 7-10 13, N.Williams 1-2 0-0 2, Rapp 0-1 0-0 0, Fitzgerald-Warren 3-6 3-6 11, Kunc 2-5 2-2 7, Jackson 1-5 3-6 5, Bamba 0-1 0-0 0, Chatfield 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-55 23-35 62.
Halftime — Washington St., 27-16. 3-point goals — Northwestern St. 8-25 (Roberson 4-12, Teasett 2-4, Reed 1-2, Massner 1-4, Gregg 0-1, Jones 0-1, Zelenbaba 0-1), Washington St. 3-23 (Fitzgerald-Warren 2-4, Kunc 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Rapp 0-1, N.Williams 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Bonton 0-5, Jakimovski 0-5). Fouled out — Roberson. Rebounds — Northwestern St. 35 (Owens 10), Washington St. 49 (Jakimovski, Abogidi 12). Assists — Northwestern St. 10 (Jones 4), Washington St. 6 (Bonton, Fitzgerald-Warren 2). Total fouls — Northwestern St. 23, Washington St. 13.
