WSU men hit 19 3s, puts hurt on Detroit Mercy

PULLMAN — Junior guard Jabe Mullins scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting — 6-of-8 from 3-point range — and junior guard TJ Bamba added 18 points as Washington State hit a program record 19 3-pointers Friday in a 96-54 nonconference victory against Detroit Mercy.
“I said going into this year that I think this team will look a little more like some of our San Francisco teams we coached, and Columbia, and without (junior center) Dishon (Jackson) that changes a little bit,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “We’ve got that kind of personnel, and we have to figure out how we guard every night. It’s a little craftier that way, but if we get an open 3, take it and that should set up everything else.”
Sophomore forward Mouhamed Gueye threw down a dunk to open the scoring 30 seconds in and Washington State (3-2) led the rest of the way. Mullins hit four 3s in a 20-5 run — bookended by a pair of Bamba 3s — that made it 24-7 with 11:31 left in the first half before Mullins and junior guard Justin Powell hit back-to-back shots from distance to give the Cougars a 33-point halftime lead.
Washington State, which made 15 from beyond the arc in Monday’s 82-56 win against Eastern Washington, set a season high for points, made 34-of-56 (61 percent) from the field and shot 65.5 percent (19-of-29) from outside.
“After the last game, I was super confident coming into this one,” said Mullins, who is 14-for-19 (73.7 percent) from 3-point range in the past two outings. “We don’t really care who gets the praise or who makes the shots. I was the one who got a lot of shots tonight, and I was just fortunate to make them.”
The Cougars broke the program mark for 3-pointers, which was 18 and set two different times, the last time on Dec. 7, 2002, against Gonzaga.
Jayden Stone led Detroit Mercy (3-4) with 20 points. Antoine Davis, who went into the game ranked No. 3 nationally in scoring average (24.7) and 3-pointers made per game (4.0), scored 15 points on 6-of-19 shooting, including 1-of-3 from behind the arc. The 6-foot-1 graduate senior moved past Elvin Hayes, who scored 2,884 career points at Houston from 1964-68, into 14th on the NCAA’s career scoring list with 2,897.
Freshman guard Dylan Darling had the assignment of trying to keep Davis in check, and Smith felt he did a good job.
“He’s just a ball hawk,” Smith said. “All of the freshmen are just getting there. We need them. But he’s taken on the identity and the role of doing whatever he can to put some pressure on the opposing team’s best guard. You can see glimpses of it.”
Powell finished with 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists and Gueye added 10 points and eight rebounds for Washington State. Powell and Bamba each hit four 3s and freshman forward Mael Hamon-Crespin made three 3s for the Cougars.
Washington State next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Oregon in the Pac-12 Conference opener for the two teams.
DETROIT (3-4)
Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Davis 6-19 2-3 15, Oliver 0-1 0-0 0, Phillips 4-11 0-0 9, Stone 5-8 8-9 20, Moss 0-1 1-4 1, Koka 1-1 2-2 4, LeGreair 0-0 0-0 0, Parks 1-1 0-2 2, Tankersley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 13-20 54.
Halftime: Washington St., 56-23. 3-Point Goals: Detroit 5-12 (Stone 2-3, Phillips 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Davis 1-3, Oliver 0-1), Washington St. 19-29 (Mullins 6-8, Bamba 4-5, Powell 4-6, Hamon-Crespin 3-4, Houinsou 1-2, Rodman 1-3, Gueye 0-1). Rebounds: Detroit 23 (Davis 7), Washington St. 30 (Gueye 8). Assists: Detroit 7 (Davis, Phillips 2), Washington St. 20 (Powell 7). Total Fouls: Detroit 16, Washington St. 19. A: 3,275 (11,671).