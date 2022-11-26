WSU men hit 19 3s, puts hurt on Detroit Mercy

Washington State freshman guard Kymany Houinsou drives in for a dunk during Friday's nonconference game against Detroit Mercy at Beasley Coliseum.

 WSU Athletics

PULLMAN — Junior guard Jabe Mullins scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting — 6-of-8 from 3-point range — and junior guard TJ Bamba added 18 points as Washington State hit a program record 19 3-pointers Friday in a 96-54 nonconference victory against Detroit Mercy.

“I said going into this year that I think this team will look a little more like some of our San Francisco teams we coached, and Columbia, and without (junior center) Dishon (Jackson) that changes a little bit,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “We’ve got that kind of personnel, and we have to figure out how we guard every night. It’s a little craftier that way, but if we get an open 3, take it and that should set up everything else.”

Tags

Recommended for you