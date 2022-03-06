PULLMAN — Seemingly dead to rights just seven days ago and hopes of an NCAA tournament bid possibly shattered, the Waashington State men’s basketball team needed to at least run the table in its final three regular-season games.
Call it mission accomplished. Now, the Cougars have their fate in their own hands.
Noah Williams scored 19 points and Washington State made 16 3-pointers in a 94-74 victory against Oregon on Saturday, creating a logjam in the middle of the pack in the Pac-12 Conference.
“It was probably our best game of the season in a big spot,” Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. “We just played with a little more poise and confidence offensively. ... Offensively, we were just dynamite.”
With the victory, Washington State (18-13, 11-9) and Oregon (18-13, 11-9) end the season tied for fifth place. Washington (16-14, 11-9) also pulled into a tie later in the day after the Huskies beat Oregon State.
“We played one of our best, complete games tonight,” said Flowers of his team, which has won three in a row. “I feel like it was perfect timing. This is just great momentum going into the conference tournament in Las Vegas. Whoever we play in the first game, just be ready and take it a game at a time.”
The Cougars, who are the No. 7 seed because of tiebreakers, will take on 10th-seeded California (12-19, 5-15) in the first round at 6 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena.
The Cougars blew through the first half, making nine 3-pointers and taking a 46-32 lead at the break. They finished 16-of-34 from distance. Williams, a junior guard, was 3-of-5 from deep but the hottest Cougar was junior guard Tyrell Roberts, who finished 5-of-7 from outside and totaled 15 points.
“I try to come with the same energy every game,” Williams said. “I’ve had my ups and downs all season, but it felt good to see the ball go in on my first shot, and it was up from there. My teammates kept on finding me, and I had some easy looks, so I kept on shooting.”
Sophomore forward Efe Abogidi had 14 points and six rebounds, senior guard Michael Flowers added 10 points with six assists and sophomore guard TJ Bamba scored 10 points. Williams had eight assists. The Cougars were 32-for-64 (50 percent) from the field.
Jacob Young led Oregon with 21 points. Franck Kepnang and Eric Williams Jr. added 11 points each. The Ducks were 26-for-54 (48.1 percent) shooting, including 4-of-12 (33.3 percent) from distance.
Oregon lost both games on its trip north, having also lost to Washington on Thursday. Oregon has lost five of six since defeating Washington State two weeks ago.
The Cougars finished with a winning Pac-12 season for the first time since 2007-08. The last time WSU finished sixth or better was in 2011-12.
OREGON (18-13, 11-9)
Guerrier 2-6 3-4 8, Dante 0-1 2-2 2, Kepnang 5-6 1-2 11, Harmon 3-6 0-0 6, Young 7-12 6-8 21, E.Williams 3-13 4-4 11, Soares 2-4 2-3 6, Bittle 2-3 0-0 4, Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Parris 0-0 0-0 0, Reichle 0-0 0-0 0, Wur 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-54 18-23 74.
WASHINGTON ST. (18-13, 11-9)
DeWolf 0-1 0-0 0, Gueye 2-3 1-2 5, Flowers 3-9 2-3 10, Roberts 5-8 0-0 15, N.Williams 6-13 4-5 19, Jakimovski 3-5 0-0 9, Bamba 4-8 0-0 10, Abogidi 7-12 0-0 14, Jackson 1-2 7-9 9, Rodman 0-2 0-0 0, Burghardt 1-1 0-0 3, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 14-19 94.
Halftime: Washington St., 46-32. 3-Point Goals: Oregon 4-12 (Wur 1-1, Young 1-2, Guerrier 1-4, E.Williams 1-4, Soares 0-1), Washington St. 16-34 (Roberts 5-7, Jakimovski 3-5, N.Williams 3-5, Bamba 2-5, Flowers 2-6, Burghardt 1-1, DeWolf 0-1, Abogidi 0-2, Rodman 0-2). Rebounds: Oregon 26 (Soares 5), Washington St. 30 (Jakimovski 8). Assists: Oregon 10 (Young 4), Washington St. 21 (N.Williams 8). Total Fouls: Oregon 16, Washington St. 18. A: 4,169 (11,671).