PULLMAN — After Washington State faced an embarrassing first loss to a rebuilding Eastern Washington team on Nov. 27, men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith stressed that his group still was finding its defensive identity.
The Cougars had struggled to hold onto massive first-half leads in their wins, and their second-period lapses finally had caught up with them.
“We have too many one-way players that need to get better on that end,” Smith said.
The sentiment, which was echoed by the players in the postgame news conference, was heard loud and clear.
WSU — which faces No. 20 USC (7-0, 1-0) at 3 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at Beasley Coliseum — rebounded with arguably its best defensive performance in a long history of Pac-12 Conference games.
In their next game, the Cougars toppled Arizona State 51-29, holding the Sun Devils to just 10 points in the first half Wednesday.
No, that’s not an early-season Whitepine League basketball scoreline — that’s a Power Five hoops opener.
The 29 points were a new program record for fewest points allowed, topping the 37 points scored by Cal in 1987, according to Cougs’ broadcaster Matt Chazanow.
All it took was one loss for the Cougars (6-1, 1-0) to find their signature defense that had been missing in stretches this season, and it was just in time for the start of conference play.
“It’s tremendous. We thought going in this year we would be really good defensively, and we haven’t been for whatever reason,” Smith said. “Second half of the Eastern Washington game was a really poor effort on our part, we gave up 47 in the second half to them.
“We regrouped and it’s nice having (junior guard) Noah (Williams) back (from a minor injury). He brings a lot, there’s a lot of areas he helps us in both offensively and defensively. Like I said, anywhere on the road and in the Pac-12 is always a joy.”
The win was extra special for Smith as it was his 200th career victory. His players showered the third-year coach with beverages in the locker room to celebrate the milestone.
Whether WSU’s defensive turnaround was a one-game anomaly or a positive omen for the future remains to be seen.
The undefeated Trojans will present the biggest challenge WSU has faced so far.
An Elite Eight team in the spring, USC is beating its opponents by an average of 20 points per game — the exact margin it defeated Utah in its conference opener Wednesday (93-73).
Junior guard Ellis Boogie has danced his way to 15.1 points per game on 54.1 percent shooting, and is the biggest threat. There’s also junior forward Isaiah Mobley, who is almost averaging a double-double at 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest.
WSU enters the game led by a trio of steady guards in Williams (13.8 ppg), Michael Flowers (13.0) and Tyrell Roberts (12.9).
The Cougars are hoping to snap a 10-game skid against the Trojans and get Smith his first win against USC.
“They’re a really well-coached, sound team,” Smith said. “They don’t beat themselves, they’re really big around the rim. It’s going to be a battle. You’re going to have to play up a level to get those guys.”
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.