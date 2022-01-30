PULLMAN — Maybe, just maybe, the Washington State men's basketball team is starting to find itself.
Senior guard Michael Flowers hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and sophomore Andrej Jakimovski added 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Cougars never trailed in their 70-43 Pac-12 Conference win against Colorado on Sunday at Beasley Coliseum.
"Obviously, really good game for us," WSU coach Kyle Smith said. "We played real well. Colorado was short-handed, but our guys stepped up. We shortened the rotation today and they played well."
Slowly but surely, the Cougars have gotten better. Washington State (12-7, 5-3) now has won three in a row, and four of its past five after having to go through two separate COVID-19 pauses because of issues on its team.
It's also matured more since the team that coughed up several halftime leads in the second half of games, particularly in the month of December.
"It was nice for us," Smith said. "Outside of the Stanford game, we've been better in the second half. We're at a point where our team has been formed. We had some newcomers, but they've had to go through the process a little bit."
Flowers was 6-of-9 from the field and had five assists. Jakimovski was 4-of-8 from 3-point range and added three steals.
Junior guard Tyrell Roberts chipped in 10 points and four assists, junior guard Noah Williams also had 10 points and sophomore forward Efe Abogidi finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and a steal for Washington State, which was 26-for-53 (49.1 percent) overall from the field, 12-of-28 (42.9 percent) from distance, and outrebounded Colorado 39-30, a point of emphasis from the previous time the teams met, an 83-767 loss in Boulder on Jan. 6.
"Coach has been getting on them about interior defense," said Roberts of Abogidi and freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye, who had the responsibility of guard the Buffaloes' Jabari Walker and Evan Battey. "Obviously, they handled it well and showed how diligent they were in preparing for that."
Walker and Battey combined for 36 points and 11 rebounds the first time. In this one, the pair had just 16 points and 15 rebounds.
Flowers 3s 31 seconds apart sparked an 18-1 run that gave Washington State a 23-6 lead midway through the first half. The Buffaloes (13-8, 5-6), who went scoreless for more than five minutes during that stretch, had a scoring drought of almost four minutes later in the period as the Cougars took a 39-18 lead into the break.
The back-breaker might have come with 1:21 to go before halftime. Jakimovski missed two consecutive 3s but got a third opportunity and made good on it, canning the shot, the in a rare show of emotion, fist-pumped his way down the court.
"I think that was a huge play," Flowers said. "I think at that moment, we were up by 15, and I think that's a spirit-breaking moment. It was a real good momentum shift for us."
Noah Williams made consecutive baskets and Jakimovski followed with back-to-back 3s before Roberts made a layup to cap a 12-0 spurt that gave Washington State its biggest lead at 66-31 with 7:07 to play.
Jakimovski has scored in double figures in three consecutive games and six of the past eight. He went into the game shooting 44.2 percent from 3-point range this season, the third-best in the conference, and has made 11-of-23 in the past three games.
Colorado was 16-for-56 (28.6 percent) from the field, a season-low, was outrebounded 39-30, and committed 16 turnovers that the Cougars converted into 26 points.
Washington State next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Stanford.
COLORADO (13-8, 5-6)
Battey 2-9 0-0 5, Walker 5-9 1-2 11, Barthelemy 2-6 0-0 5, Clifford 3-9 0-0 8, Simpson 1-7 2-2 4, Hammond 1-6 2-2 5, O'Brien 1-6 0-1 3, Loughlin 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 16-56 5-7 43.
WASHINGTON ST. (12-7, 5-3)
Gueye 2-5 0-0 5, Abogidi 4-8 0-0 9, Flowers 6-9 0-0 16, Roberts 4-7 0-0 10, Williams 3-10 4-6 10, Jakimovski 4-8 2-3 14, Rodman 2-3 0-0 4, DeWolf 0-0 0-0 0, Koulibaly 1-3 0-0 2, Rapp 0-0 0-0 0, Burghardt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 6-9 70.
Halftime: Washington St., 39-18. 3-Point Goals: Colorado 6-18 (Clifford 2-4, Battey 1-2, O'Brien 1-2, Barthelemy 1-4, Hammond 1-5, Simpson 0-1), Washington St. 12-28 (Flowers 4-7, Jakimovski 4-8, Roberts 2-4, Gueye 1-2, Abogidi 1-3, Koulibaly 0-1, Rodman 0-1, Williams 0-2). Rebounds: Colorado 30 (Walker 8), Washington St. 38 (Abogidi 11). Assists: Colorado 8 (Simpson 5), Washington St. 12 (Flowers 5). Total Fouls:Colorado 11, Washington St. 13. A: 2,647.