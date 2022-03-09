With a mix of prolific veteran transfers, steady regulars and surging newcomers, the Washington State men’s basketball team is meshing and finding its groove just in time for the Pac-12 tournament.
The seventh-seeded Cougars (18-13, 11-9 Pac-12) already have their best record since 2011-12 under third-year coach Kyle Smith.
The next step is to make some noise in the conference tournament in Las Vegas, where they’ll play 10th-seeded Cal (12-9, 5-15) at 6 p.m. Pacific today at T-Mobile Arena.
WSU enters the tournament on a three-game winning streak after beating Oregon State twice — an NCAA Elite Eight team a year ago — and perennial conference power Oregon 94-74 on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.
“Obviously, we played really well in our last game — a good homestand for us,” Smith said Tuesday. “Facing a Cal team we had success with but it was two close games. Very physical team. We have to be really tough tomorrow night.”
The Pac-12 announced its all-conference teams Tuesday and WSU’s three honorees exemplify the team’s unique mix this season.
First, there’s the transfer.
On the second team was senior guard Michael Flowers, a fifth-year transfer from South Alabama who leads the team with 14.2 points per game (ninth in the Pac-12), adding 3.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds. Flowers is a menace from 3-point land, where he shoots 38.9 percent and garners more than half of his points.
“That’s a heck of an (accomplishment) to be considered one of the top 15 players in the league in one year,” Smith said. “Deserved just statistically and what he’s meant to our program and our team.”
Then there’s the regular.
Sophomore forward Efe Abogidi received an honorable mention nod on the conference’s all-defensive team. The 6-foot-10 Abogidi anchored a Coug defense that allowed just 65.3 points per contest — second best in the Pac-12 to No. 13 UCLA.
Abogidi’s 1.71 blocks per game were second-best in the conference. He also added a steady 7.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Then there is the freshman phenom.
Mouhamed Gueye was tabbed to the Pac-12 all-freshman team — not a major surprise considering the 6-11 forward’s five Pac-12 freshman of the week awards. Gueye seemed to get better as the season went along, posting his best numbers in conference play: 8.8 points per game on 51.7 percent shooting and 5.6 rebounds per contest.
Against Cal, the Cougars won a pair of close games in the regular season, both without center Dishon Jackson.
Jackson could be an X-factor against the Golden Bears. The 6-10 sophomore’s physicality can help deal with Cal’s 7-1 center Lars Thiemann (4.6 points, 3.6 rebounds).
Cal’s top scorers are guard Jordan Shepherd (14.5) and forward Andre Kelly (13.4).
“Cal’s kinda unique,” Smith said. “They’re good defensively, they’re strong (on the) perimeter, strong bigs, so we better bring a good effort.”
Last year, the Cougs enjoyed their first winning season in 10 years before falling in the first round of the conference tournament 64-59 to Arizona State and finishing 14-13.
The year before, WSU acted as upset-maker in defeating Colorado 82-68 before COVID-19 shut down the entire tournament.
So the Cougs were one-and-done in their first two trips to Vegas with Smith, each for different reasons. This time, they’re hoping for an extended run.
But regardless of what happens in the conference tournament, the Cougars are projected to be an NIT team (if they don’t go on a miracle run and get a bid to the NCAA).
“We’re very humbled by the opportunity if that happens,” Smith said of the NIT. “It’s only happened I think five times in Washington State basketball history, so we’re not ones to snub our nose at anything.”
