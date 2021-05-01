PULLMAN — Washington State announced a plan Friday to balance its annual athletic budget by 2023, with a long-term view of retiring its overall deficit of more than $100 million.
The plan will be presented to the WSU Board of Regents at its virtual and in-person meeting May 6-7 in Spokane.
If approved, approximately $35.6 million in external financing would be issued as general university bonds to help cover revenue losses related to the coronavirus pandemic. The bonds would be repaid with future Pac-12 media and bowl revenue distributions.
The school also said savings of approximately $11 million, achieved through a refinancing of existing debt in fall 2020, would help cover potential pandemic-related losses in fiscal year 2022.
The school reiterated its goal of remaining in the Pac-12, saying it will resume paying membership fees in 2023. It said no new student fees are being proposed.
“We are all dealing with unprecedented challenges from this global pandemic,” WSU president Kirk Schulz said in a news release. “WSU’s affiliation with a top-level intercollegiate athletics conference like the Pac-12 brings us unrivaled visibility on a national scale that continues to benefit students, faculty, staff, alumni and other stakeholders throughout the university system.”
State law requires public colleges and universities with athletic operating deficits to develop deficit-reduction plans that must be approved by their governing boards.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the WSU athletic department imposed mandatory furloughs and salary reductions for all coaches and staff. All coaches waived bonuses for fiscal year 2021.
“We appreciate the leadership of President Schulz and all of our campus partners as we navigate the complexities of our budget, specifically due to the pandemic,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in the release. “Prior to the pandemic, we were on course to achieve our budget recovery plan of a balanced budget by (fiscal year) 2023. This new budget proposal puts us back on that path. We are fortunate that during the pandemic we have continued to set records in our Cougar Athletic Fund and in corporate sponsorships, emblematic with our $11 million deal to name Gesa Field.”