PULLMAN — Early-season momentum is at stake when Washington State plays host to Cal for a Pac-12 clash between well-matched teams, both of which sit on the bubble of relevance at 2:30 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field.

WSU (3-1, 0-1) almost broke into the national conversation Sept. 24, but collapsed down the stretch in a 44-41 loss to Oregon. The Cougs look to regroup against the Golden Bears and get back on course before a brutal stretch of their schedule .

