PULLMAN — Early-season momentum is at stake when Washington State plays host to Cal for a Pac-12 clash between well-matched teams, both of which sit on the bubble of relevance at 2:30 p.m. today (Pac-12 Network) at Gesa Field.
WSU (3-1, 0-1) almost broke into the national conversation Sept. 24, but collapsed down the stretch in a 44-41 loss to Oregon. The Cougs look to regroup against the Golden Bears and get back on course before a brutal stretch of their schedule .
“After a loss, you want to show everybody we’re not still in that mindset,” Cougar cornerback Chau Smith-Wade said. “We’re not in that losing mindset. It’s not really a loss — it’s what we learn from our losses. … We’re gonna learn from that and come out on top.”
The Bears (3-1, 1-0) are eyeing a signature win on the road one week after they made a statement, trucking past Arizona 49-31.
“This is a great league and you gotta bring your ‘A’ game each and every week,” Cougs coach Jake Dickert said. “You gotta make sure you’re ready to go and prepared. Cal’s proven that and hopefully we’ve proven that.”
Despite last weekend’s result, the Cougars came into the week feeling confident about their potential. After all, WSU outplayed then-No. 15 Oregon for most of the day before squandering a 12-point lead in the final six minutes.
“There are a lot of learning opportunities that come from that game,” slot receiver Lincoln Victor said. “At the end of the day, we just beat ourselves. After these past four weeks, I think we’ve shown the world what type of team we are.”
The Cougs won’t be getting complacent after several flaws were exposed by the Ducks. WSU’s pass coverage faltered. Its star-studded defensive front couldn’t impact the game, as it had done in each of the past three weeks. The Cougs’ running game was stagnant and turnovers were an issue. Dickert said the letdown performance has left his team eager to respond.
“They’re hungry. They’re starving,” he said. “Our team is really excited to keep getting better and to get back out there and hopefully play our best this weekend.”
The pressure will be on WSU’s defensive front, generally considered the team’s strength, to rebound after an underwhelming outing. Cal boasts a budding star at running back in true freshman Jaydn Ott, one of the nation’s most productive ball-carriers who racked up 274 yards and three touchdowns on just 19 carries against Arizona.
The Bears take a balanced approach on offense. Their ground game has been efficient, but protection issues have hampered their passing attack.
“We didn’t get to the passer much (last week),” WSU edge rusher Brennan Jackson said of the Cougars, who didn’t register a sack against an elite Oregon offensive line. “That’s what we kinda pride ourselves on. So, this week is going to be a great bounce-back for us.”
Oregon’s deep-passing game exploited WSU’s secondary. Cal’s passing offense is less high-powered. The Cougars could be returning to health in their defensive backfield too. Strong safety Jordan Lee is “hopeful” to play after missing two games with an injury, according to Dickert.
Cal’s offense has improved since last season, but defense remains the Bears’ “calling card” under sixth-year coach Justin Wilcox.
“They got a bunch of good young wide receivers and a really, really good young running back,” Dickert said. “But (defense) has been his focus and I think, defensively, they play hard and aggressive. That’s the makeup of what you’ve seen in his past and what he’s done in his history.
“They’re a tough team to beat. They’re proving that and they’re coming in here with a lot of confidence too.”
Making good use of linebacker blitzes, the Bears have logged multiple sacks in every game this year. Their defense has limited every opponent under 150 yards rushing. Their passing coverage showed some lapses when Arizona aired it out in an attempt to make a comeback, but the Bears’ secondary is a top-50 unit nationally in pass-defense efficiency rating.
The Cougars’ Air Raid passing game is coming off its best showing of the season. Quarterback Cameron Ward and WSU’s receiving corps have flashed signs of star potential in the quick-passing game. The Cougars would like to stretch the field with deep balls more often.
“I just can’t wait until Saturday to really show the people what we can do again,” Victor said. “It’s another opportunity … to just go out there and show what type of culture we have on this team.”