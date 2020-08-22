PULLMAN — The Washington State swimming program announced Friday it has hired Kate Moore as an assistant coach.
Moore previously was an assistant at East Carolina for 10 seasons. She worked the past three seasons as the associate head coach. Moore was the assistant head coach for the Pirates for two years and she began her coaching career there as an assistant for five seasons.
“We are so excited to welcome another Cougar to this quickly growing family,” WSU coach Matt Leach said. “Kate brings a plethora of knowledge and experience, is dedicated to our sport, to her swimmers and to learning and growing in this ever changing environment.”
A native of Pottstown, Pa., Moore was a four-time all-conference performer, championship finalist and U.S. Open qualifier at East Carolina. As a junior in 2006, Moore achieved personal best times in the 200 meters and 400 individual medley, which were both ranked among the top 10 times in school history. The next year, Moore posted the second-fastest time at ECU in the 100-yard and the 200-yard butterfly.