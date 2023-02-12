Former Washington State quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles backup Gardner Minshew was tasked with an important assignment leading up to today’s Super Bowl — emulating NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

“I’m a big fan of Patrick Mahomes and his game,” Minshew told reporters this week ahead of the 3:30 p.m. game against the Chiefs and their star quarterback (Fox) in Glendale, Ariz. “I’ve seen plenty of Patrick Mahomes tape. That was one thing our defensive staff did a great job of getting us stuff early in the week to be able to emulate as best we could the things he does well.”

