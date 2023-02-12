Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10), offensive tackle Andre Dillard (77) and Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) pose for a photograph after a NFL preseason game Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla. All three are Washington State football products.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates his interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew (10), offensive tackle Andre Dillard (77) and Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) pose for a photograph after a NFL preseason game Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla. All three are Washington State football products.
Lynne Sladky
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates his interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Former Washington State quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles backup Gardner Minshew was tasked with an important assignment leading up to today’s Super Bowl — emulating NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
“I’m a big fan of Patrick Mahomes and his game,” Minshew told reporters this week ahead of the 3:30 p.m. game against the Chiefs and their star quarterback (Fox) in Glendale, Ariz. “I’ve seen plenty of Patrick Mahomes tape. That was one thing our defensive staff did a great job of getting us stuff early in the week to be able to emulate as best we could the things he does well.”
Whether it’s Minshew and offensive tackle Andre Dillard with the Eagles or cornerback Jaylen Watson with the Chiefs, a former Cougar is guaranteed to be a Super Bowl champion when the final whistle blows.
Minshew, a fourth-year pro and Wazzu folk hero who brought “Minshew Mania” to Pullman in 2018, is the primary backup to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He was a sixth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2019 NFL draft.
Dillard is a backup on one of the best offensive lines in the league and was a first-round pick in the same draft.
And Watson is a rookie seventh-round selection by the Chiefs who already has two interceptions in the playoffs.
Here’s a closer look at WSU’s Super Bowl players:
From college roommates to Super Bowl teammates
When Minshew joined the Cougars as an East Carolina transfer in 2018, Dillard was one of his first roommates in Pullman.
Neither could’ve expected the success WSU would go on to have during that 11-2 season yet alone that five years later they’d be teammates in the Super Bowl.
“It’s been a wild ride,” Dillard said during media events. “We’ve both come a long way as people and players. I was one of his first roommates when he showed up at Wazzu, so we’ve always been good pals since he showed up.
“We’ve been through a lot at Wazzu and coming here we’ve always kept tabs on each other. It’s just cool to watch him grow and for him to watch me grow.”
Said Minshew: “Me and Andre got a picture on the stage after the NFC championship. That’s one of my best buds. Just super cool to be able to share that experience with him.”
A former starter with the Jaguars, Minshew has proven himself a more-than-capable backup, and his career statistics prove it.
Minshew has passed for 6,632 yards at a 62.8% clip with 44 touchdowns to just 15 interceptions. He’s seen time in seven games this season, including two starts when Hurts was hurt, with 663 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
Interception machine
Like his former teammates on the opposing sideline, Watson’s tale is similarly unlikely.
The rookie wasn’t guaranteed a roster spot after getting taken in the final round of the draft.
“We just put our heads down, kept working, feeding off the doubt,” Watson said during the week’s media festivities. “That’s what I’ve done my whole life.”
The Chiefs are glad they chose to keep him around.
In Week 2, Watson returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown against the Chargers.
He’s added two more picks in the playoffs — an incredible one-hander against the Jaguars in the divisional round and another against the Bengals in the AFC championship.
To top it off, Watson’s postseason interceptions came while playing with a broken hand.
“This is what everyone dreamed of since they were a kid,” Watson said of playing in the Super Bowl. “(There’s) been guys 10-plus years in the league (who) haven’t won a playoff game. For me to be in the Super Bowl my first year, it’s a great feeling.”