WSU grabs ‘golden’ win against Bears on homecoming

PULLMAN — Long gone was the fourth-quarter collapse from eight days ago.
In its place was a swarming, focused Washington State football team that got stronger as the game went on in a 28-9 rout of California on Saturday at Gesa Field.
With the heartbreaking loss to Oregon in the rearview mirror, WSU (3-1, 1-1 Pac-12) pounded Golden Bears’ star running back Jaydn Ott, piled up big plays in the passing game and pulled away in the fourth quarter against Cal (3-2, 1-1) on homecoming day in Pullman.
“This is the prettiest ugly, gutty win we knew we had to have,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “We knew we had to have it that way. That’s why that celebration in that locker room is really special right now.”
Here are some things to know about WSU’s first Pac-12 victory:
N-Ott a major factor
One week after Ott rushed for 274 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona, the Cougars held him to 69 yards and one score.
The freshman phenom had two rushes against the Wildcats that went for more yards than his total against WSU.
“Jaydn Ott’s an electric player, he’s got a lot of dynamic tools to him, but I think we didn’t allow him to get into any comfortable rhythm throughout the game,” WSU edge Brennan Jackson said. “We were hitting him when he was trying to fight for extra yards and that kind of wears on a running back … it kind of breaks down that confidence.”
The Cougars forced five three-and-outs and nine punts, holding Cal to single digits for the second straight year.
Ward-to-Bell connection
With a defender barrelling down, WSU quarterback Cam Ward stood firm in the pocket and dropped a dime to Renard Bell for a 37-yard touchdown pass that would make any coach proud.
The big play answered a Cal touchdown that had just cut the score to 14-9 and pulled the momentum back to the Cougars’ sideline in the fourth quarter.
“That was probably my favorite play of the game,” Ward said. “I wasn’t even supposed to throw it right there, it was supposed to be a handoff read. But that’s the play style I play with and I always play that way — treat myself like a gunslinger every day.
“Renard made an unbelievable catch, got his six up. I love having him on the team.”
If it weren’t for two costly interceptions in the end zone — major bugaboos for any quarterback — Ward’s performance would’ve been one to rave about.
Maybe it still was.
Ward went 27-of-40 passing for 343 yards and three touchdowns with 115 of those yards going to Bell (eight catches, one touchdown).
The duo also connected on a 47-yard pass play earlier in the game that set up another Cougar score.
Return of the pass rush
After failing to record a sack against the Ducks, WSU racked up four against Cal.
The Cougars also had seven tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
Much of their pressure came from a four-man pass rush, which was an emphasis in practice leading up to the game.
“We got them behind the chains,” Dickert said. “I thought we were on our heels the week before. Now we were the aggressor, now it was second-and-long, now we could pin our ears back.”
Of note
Washington State’s legendary 1997 Rose Bowl team was honored during the game. Former WSU coaches Mike Price, Bill Doba and Jim Zeches raised the Ol’ Crimson flag before kickoff. Dickert said WSU should have a statue of Price erected. … Tight end Billy Riviere caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ward on a fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter for the first Cougar score by a tight end in more than a decade.
California 0 3 0 6 — 9Washington St. 0 7 7 14 — 28
Second Quarter
WSU: Jenkins 2 run (Janikowski kick), 13:18.
CAL: FG Longhetto 42, 9:10.
Third Quarter
WSU: Ferrel 17 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 13:51.
Fourth Quarter
CAL: Ott 2 run (pass failed), 13:28.
WSU: Bell 37 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 12:00.
WSU: Riviere 1 pass from C.Ward (Janikowski kick), 6:19.
A: 23,021.
CAL WSU
First downs 13 21
Total Net Yards 311 415
Rushes-yards 24-31 25-72
Passing 280 343
Punt Returns 0-0 4-60
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 2-2 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-37-0 27-40-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-32 1-10
Punts 9-44.333 5-39.2
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-55 5-35
Time of Possession 31:31 28:29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: California, Ott 16-69, Sturdivant 1-(minus 10), Jac.Plummer 7-(minus 28). Washington St., Watson 14-52, Jenkins 5-41, C.Ward 2-(minus 8), (Team) 4-(minus 13).
PASSING: California, Jac.Plummer 23-33-0-273, Millner 1-4-0-7. Washington St., C.Ward 27-40-2-343.
RECEIVING: California, Ott 7-41, Hunter 6-109, Sturdivant 6-71, Latu 2-36, M.Young 1-22, Anderson 1-1, Terry 1-0. Washington St., Bell 8-115, Ferrel 6-79, Stribling 3-66, Ollie 3-35, Jenkins 2-4, Smithson 1-17, Victor 1-13, Peters 1-8, Meredith 1-5, Riviere 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
WSU 28, California 9
Stars of the game
WSU receiver RENARD BELL tallied eight receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown. He had a 47-yarder on the Cougars’ first drive coming out of halftime to set up a touchdown and a 37-yard scoring catch from quarterback CAM WARD (343 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions) in the fourth quarter. Safety JADEN HICKS had a game-high 10 tackles for a defense that held Cal to one touchdown and forced five three-and-outs.
Key plays
With a defender in his face, Ward arched a perfect pass to the right pylon and into the waiting arms of Bell for a 37-yard touchdown. The defensive back, who had good coverage, didn’t stand a chance. The score answered a Cal touchdown and put the Cougars back up by 12 with 12 minutes to go in regulation. Shortly after the touchdown, WSU edge Brennan Jackson blew up a double-reverse trick play for a 10-yard loss, leading to a Cal three-and-out.
Up next
WSU (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) heads to the road for the first time in almost a month to play USC (5-0, 3-0) at 4:30 p.m. Saturday (Fox) at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.