WSU gives Ethridge extension through 2027

Washington State’s most successful women’s basketball coach in recent history signed a contract extension Wednesday that keeps her in Pullman until at least 2027, the school announced.
Kamie Ethridge’s initial six-year contract was set to expire after the 2023-24 season.
Ethridge led the Cougars to arguably their best finish in program history last season, earning their first top-25 ranking and first NCAA tournament appearance since 1991. WSU went 12-12, defeating three ranked opponents in the process, including a 67-63 win against No. 5 UCLA in Pullman.
Washington State also defeated the eventual national runner-up No. 7 Arizona in Beasley Coliseum, 71-69 in overtime.
In the NCAA tourney, the Cougs fell 57-53 to South Florida in the first round.
“Kamie has rejuvenated our women’s basketball program in a very short time and we are fortunate to know she will be leading the Cougars for many years to come,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Competing in the best women’s basketball conference in the nation, she has elevated WSU to the national stage and we are excited to see the upward trajectory of this program continue.”
The Cougars’ .500 record in the 2020-21 season was their first non-losing season since 2014-15. In 2018, Ethridge took charge of a WSU team that went 9-21 the previous season. The former University of Texas All-American coached at Northern Colorado before coming to the Palouse.
The Cougars return all five starters from last season, including leading scorer Charlisse Leger-Walker. The sophomore was third in the Pac-12 in scoring with 18.8 points per game a year ago.
“I am extremely proud of the historic season we just completed and am proud to be representing Coug Nation as we head into the future,” Ethridge said in a release. “... I look forward to recruiting future Cougs who want to help us build upon the amazing energy and momentum surrounding our program.”
