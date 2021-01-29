WSU football’s Markoff enters transfer portal

Clay Markoff, a Washington State backup running back who has made a bigger impression on teammates and fans than on the stat sheet, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The popular senior from Olympia, Wash., alluded to his decision Thursday on Twitter.
“Cougar born, Cougar bred, and when I die, a Cougar dead,” he wrote. “Thank you Wazzu.”
A 5-foot-9, 238-pound bruiser, Markoff rushed 14 times for 40 yards the past three seasons. He enrolled at WSU as a walk-on and was placed on scholarship in 2019, a season that was mostly lost to injury for him.
He’s the fourth WSU player to enter the portal since the end of the abbreviated 2020 season. The others are quarterback Gunner Cruz, safety Tyrese Ross and placekicker Blake Mazza.