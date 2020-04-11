It’s a resonant memory for Dallas Hobbs. He’d be sitting in the Washington State football locker room, pursuing a graphic design project on his laptop, and teammate Bryce Beekman would show up and offer props.
“Hey Hobbs, what are you working on there?” he would say. “That looks pretty nice. When am I going to get one of those?”
Beekman’s interest in Hobbs’ design skills is one reason the junior defensive lineman is using them to honor Beekman’s memory and raise money for his grieving family in Louisiana. He has designed a series of Beekman-themed stickers and is selling them online, with proceeds going to his late teammate’s relatives.
Beekman, a senior safety, was found dead in his Pullman apartment March 24. Foul play and suicide have been ruled out, but the Whitman County coroner said at the time that two to three months would be required to determine a cause of death.
Police arrived at the apartment after receiving a phone call that evidently alluded to “breathing problems,” but Pullman Police Chief Gary Jenkins has said there was no initial indication Beekman had contracted the coronavirus.
Hobbs, who majors in digital technology and culture, said he designed an image of Beekman shortly after his death sporting angel’s wings and a halo along with his No. 26 jersey. When he posted the image on Twitter, it was retweeted about 1,000 times, he said.
Hence the sticker idea. He contacted Beekman’s mother, got her blessing and hooked up with a firm that’s helping him with production. He has received 225 orders, he said.
A nose tackle from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Hobbs started seven games for the Cougars last season, assuming a prominent role just as Beekman, a junior college transfer, was establishing himself as one of the team’s better defenders.
Echoing comments by WSU coaches and other players, Hobbs described Beekman as a gregarious person who developed a rapport with numerous teammates, ranging from fellow Louisianan and star receiver Tay Martin to walk-on linebacker Ricky Baker of Monroe, Wash.
“Always open and reaching out to everyone,” he said.
Hobbs said he’s been interested in graphic design since his days at Deerfield (Mass.) Academy, where he played football for one season and became familiar with a new trend in college recruiting.
“Kids were starting to commit to their schools, so they wanted commitment edits, when those started becoming a big deal,” he said. “Someone made one for one of my friends and I’m like, ‘Hey, I think I can do something a little better than that.’ That’s where I started attacking it. I started on my phone, actually, taking like four hours to make an edit. Then I finally got a laptop and started using Photoshop and stuff. Now, I’m really involved with it and doing a lot with it.”
The Cougars are taking online courses amid the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted a shutdown of in-person classes at WSU and the indefinite postponement of spring football drills.
News of Beekman’s death touched off varied and immediate communications among players, many of whom still are mourning the suicide of quarterback Tyler Hilinski in January 2018.
“We all got a big (phone) call as a team to get the news,” Hobbs said. “We broke up into position groups and we all talked about it. We kept staying in touch. We’re still in touch every day. Everyone’s in a whole bunch of group chats — I’m in like 10 different group chats with a different amount of people.”
The mourning of Beekman and the uncertainty surrounding the virus come at a time when the Cougars are trying also to learn new offensive and defensive schemes under first-year coach Nick Rolovich, while coming to terms with the possibility the 2020 college football season might not proceed as scheduled.
“All the coaches are helping out a lot,” Hobbs said. “The strength staff is doing really good — they’re giving us a lot of home workouts to take our minds off things and just get back into routine. We’re always going over plays on Zoom and stuff with the new coaches. I feel like everyone’s doing a really good job of keeping us involved and making sure everyone’s doing well.”
