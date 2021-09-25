For the third consecutive day, the Washington State athletic department extended the contract of a coach. On Friday, the Cougars decided they liked the job that baseball leader Brian Green was doing.
Green, who was hired to be the school’s 17th baseball coach on June 3, 2019, was given a two-year extension to his initial contract, with the deal now going through the 2026 season.
“We respect the history and tradition of our Cougar Baseball program and the responsibility we have to uphold it,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Over the past two years, Coach Brian Green has rekindled the passion and pride Cougs have for our baseball program. We are fortunate to have Coach Green and look forward to having him lead our program for many years to come.”
Green, who was hired to replace Marty Lees, is 35-30 in two seasons at the helm, including a 26-23 mark this past spring. He led the Cougars to their first winning season in seven years and most wins in the Pac-12 Conference (13) since 2014. Washington State put up an impressive 16 victories on the road, which was tied for the most by a Power Five conference team.
That was thanks in large part to the offense, which led the Pac-12 and was fifth in the country in doubles per game (2.4), was second in the conference in hitting (.302), third in extra-base hits (101) and third in runs per game (7.2).
Washington State had three players selected in the recent MLB draft: first baseman Kyle Manzardo, who was a first-team All-American selection by Collegiate Baseball and was taken in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays; Zane Mills, who was selected in the fourth round by the St. Louis Cardinals; and Brandon White, who has the second-most strikeouts in school history (437) and was taken in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins. It was the first time since 1977 that the Cougars had three players selected in the first 12 rounds.
“What a special day for Cougar baseball, my family and our coaching staff to be honored by this administration to be extended for two more years,” Green said in a statement. “Thank you to (WSU) President (Kirk) Schulz, Pat Chun, (deputy director of athletics/external relations) Chris Park and (the) entire athletic administration for the opportunity to coach and lead this program.”
But Green, whose previous stop was at New Mexico State, knows there’s still work to be done to get WSU where it wants to be.
“On behalf of our coaching staff and players, we are honored and privileged to continue to hold this place down,” said Green, who also has been an assistant at UCLA and Kentucky, among other places. “We know we have not taken this program to where we want it to go, getting it back to the postseason and back to Omaha but for this administration to support the path that we are on and grant us an additional two more years is an unbelievable honor.”
