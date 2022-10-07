LOS ANGELES — Although No. 6 Southern California made wholesale changes to most aspects of its football program during the offseason, the defense’s transformation into a turnover-creating machine is what really catches Jake Dickert’s eye.

The Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) coach used to be the Cougars’ defensive coordinator, and he knows how hard it is to build the whopping plus-14 turnover margin — best in the Football Bowl Subdivision — already sported by the Trojans heading into their showdown at the Coliseum on Saturday. It’s more concerning because the Cougars have committed multiple turnovers in each of their games so far.

