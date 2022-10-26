With an extra week to game plan for No. 14 Utah, Washington State used its bye to shuffle some pieces on offense in an effort to kickstart a group that’s scored just three touchdowns across its last two games.
Only seven of those points have come after halftime in back-to-back losses to USC and Oregon State.
“We added last week 1-on-1s to finish practice. There was more of a finish mentality that I wanted to establish over the last 10 days,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said. “I’m a solution-based leader. The problem is there, so how do you want to solve it?”
Part of that solution involves moves at offensive line and receiver.
Stribling to play some slot WR
At 6-foot-3, receiver De’Zhaun Stribling is a big target for quarterback Cam Ward.
The Cougars are experimenting with moving the long-striding sophomore from his outside post to the slot to give Ward a bigger target in the middle of the field.
“We need to try to find a way to get our playmakers the ball as much as possible, and I think that’s what we’re trying to do moving Strib in,” Dickert said. “But I think there’s also a scheme emphasis of getting a big body in there.”
Stribling leads the team in receiving yards (359) and receiving touchdowns (four) and has become more of a leader in recent weeks.
With Stribling moving inside, true freshman receiver Leyton Smithson could see more playing time on the outside.
The Cougars also have experimented with Lincoln Victor playing inside and outside since an Oct. 8 injury to slot receiver Renard Bell.
Linemen do the shuffle
After allowing six sacks against the Beavers, the Cougars have experimented with a host of combinations on the offensive line during the bye week, Dickert said. So the position group is becoming a “who’s who?” as far as where they’ll line up at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Utes (FS1).
One thing for certain is Ma’ake Fifita shifting to right guard from right tackle, where he started the first half of the season.
Grant Stephens, the starter at right guard, could either stay there or move to right tackle.
Former backup Fa’alili Fa’amoe is another player who could start at right tackle, so the right side of the offensive line will be held down by some combination of Stephens and Fifita or Stephens and Fa’amoe.
“There were too many times in the Oregon State game where there were just (defenders) running free,” Dickert said. “That’s on us, as coaches, to make sure our plan is better, our preparation is better, getting these guys equipped for game day and obviously going out there and executing.”
Best of the LOTT
Another day, another honor for WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley.
The senior was one of 17 players named a quarterfinalist for the 2022 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list, the Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced Tuesday.
Named after Pro Football Hall of Fame member Ronnie Lott, the award recognizes athletic performance and the personal character attributes of the player with an emphasis on integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Henley is second in the Pac-12 Conference with 68 tackles and 11 tackles-for-loss. The tackles for loss are the fifth most in the country.
Henley is on the watch lists for the Bednarik Award (best defensive player) and Butkus Award (top linebacker) and also recently was named an Associated Press midseason All-American.
Dolphins add Jackson to practice squad
Former WSU wide receiver Calvin Jackson found a new home in the NFL after the Dolphins signed him to their practice squad.
Jackson signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in the offseason and enjoyed a stellar NFL preseason that included two game-winning touchdown catches before he was eventually cut.
Jackson is the son of former Dolphins safety Calvin Jackson. He joins former Cougar receiver River Cracraft on the team.
Jackson had 66 catches for 987 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior with WSU in 2021.