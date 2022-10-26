Well-matched WSU, Oregon State play significant Pac-12 game

Washington State is moving receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, left, to the slot in an effort to boost its lagging offense.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

With an extra week to game plan for No. 14 Utah, Washington State used its bye to shuffle some pieces on offense in an effort to kickstart a group that’s scored just three touchdowns across its last two games.

Only seven of those points have come after halftime in back-to-back losses to USC and Oregon State.

